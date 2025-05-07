Tye Ruotolo has “nothing but respect” for Dante Leon following trilogy win

Reigning ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo took a clear stride forward versus Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31, dispatching the Canadian combatant across 10 dominant minutes.

The 22-year-old held onto his gold by unanimous decision in the co-main event this past Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, settling the score in their trilogy at 2-1.

Ruotolo also increased his winning streak in ONE Championship to an emphatic eight in a row. But he isn’t letting that momentum affect his humility. Reflecting on the showing, the Tenore tussler has nothing but respect for his fellow elite grappler after three prolific clashes.

“Dante’s been in the game for a long time. He’s a seasoned veteran, and he’s got wins over some of the best in the world. After three matches like that, you can’t help but have a lot of respect for the guy, win, lose, or draw,” he said.

“And he’s a cool guy. Before the match, he’s obviously your biggest enemy, and after, he’s normal. He’s cool. I got nothing but respect for Dante.”