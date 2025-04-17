Tye Ruotolo excited for “second chance” at ONE Fight Night 31 following knee injury

Competition has been a constant in the life of ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. But that all changed when he suffered a debilitating knee injury last summer.

On Friday, May 2, at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, the submission magician returns to action inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium when he defends his gold versus Canadian standout Dante Leon.

Ruotolo shredded his knee while competing seven months ago. He tore multiple ligaments; namely the PCL, ACL, and MCL.

Since then, he’s had to bide his time back to full health. He’s also realized just how much of his lifestyle he’d gotten used to — something he’s not taking lightly ahead of his return.

“It was the biggest injury I’ve had in jiu-jitsu. I’ve had some torn ligaments before in my knee, but nothing quite to the extent and the amount of damage I did this last time,” Ruotolo said.

“It’s been quite a process getting it back, for sure. I’m just grateful to have another opportunity to be on the mat. I definitely took it for granted, just competing, even.”