Tye Ruotolo defends welterweight submission grappling gold against Pawel Jaworski at ONE Fight Night 41

Championship defenses matter more than perfect MMA records. Tye Ruotolo returns to his grappling roots after two consecutive MMA victories.

The American phenom showcased his 4-ounce glove skills against Adrian Lee and Shozo Isojima this past fall. He finished both undefeated opponents via rear-naked choke. But defending the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title represents his core mission. He faces Polish challenger Pawel Jaworski at ONE Fight Night 41 on Friday, March 13, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, airing live on Prime Video.

The 22-year-old California native captured the inaugural welterweight submission grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023. Ruotolo dominated Russia’s Magomed Abdulkadirov via unanimous decision across 10 minutes of technical excellence to claim the 26 pounds of gold.

His championship reign has showcased creative brilliance. An innovative head-and-arm choke variation later dubbed the “Ruotolo-tine” finished Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21 in April 2024. Then came textbook jiu-jitsu against Jozef Chen at ONE Fight Night 23, followed by suffocating top pressure neutralizing Dante Leon’s dangerous guard to retain his title at ONE Fight Night 31.

Pawel Jaworski brings elite credentials to ONE Championship debut

The Polish phenom Pawel Jaworski tore through Europe’s grappling scene with ruthless efficiency during his first year as a black belt. Jaworski captured the 2025 IBJJF No-Gi World Championship at 85 kilograms last December, cementing his status as one of the sport’s brightest young talents.

Double gold at the IBJJF No-Gi Euros followed, with the 21-year-old winning both his weight class and the absolute division. His submission prowess stayed on full display throughout the tournament, finishing seven of nine opponents. The Academia Gorila affiliate holds notable victories over respected BJJ veterans PJ Barch and Devhonte Johnson.

His submission-first approach and devastating leg-lock expertise make him a dangerous puzzle for any opponent. That aggressive style matches perfectly against Ruotolo’s chaotic scrambling ability and relentless finishing instincts. March 13 determines who stands atop the welterweight submission grappling world.