Tye Ruotolo outlines path to victory against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo has lit up ONE Championship with his dynamic, unorthodox approach to grappling. With that, he believes it will lead him to victory at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II.

He defends his welterweight gold versus fierce rival Dante Leon in the co-main event this Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

When two masters of grappling collide, it takes something special to separate them. Something has to give.

In Ruotolo’s mind, he has the innovative, unique styling to topple the heavy-pressing nature of Leon. It’s a huge part of what’s led him to a superb 7-0 run in ONE. So he feels he’ll surprise his old nemesis this weekend.

“I just think I know more jiu-jitsu than him in the sense where I’ve had more rolls than he’s had. I’ve felt more than he’s felt,” Ruotolo said.

“People say it all the time when they fight my brother and I. It’s like they go to push us, and we’re not there. And I know Dante, he’s super good. He’s super technical, but I know for a fact that when he’s gonna go to push me, I’m not gonna be there.

“And, yeah, I think I’m just more creative and unpredictable.”