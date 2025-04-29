Tye Ruotolo outlines path to victory against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31
ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo has lit up ONE Championship with his dynamic, unorthodox approach to grappling. With that, he believes it will lead him to victory at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II.
He defends his welterweight gold versus fierce rival Dante Leon in the co-main event this Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
When two masters of grappling collide, it takes something special to separate them. Something has to give.
In Ruotolo’s mind, he has the innovative, unique styling to topple the heavy-pressing nature of Leon. It’s a huge part of what’s led him to a superb 7-0 run in ONE. So he feels he’ll surprise his old nemesis this weekend.
“I just think I know more jiu-jitsu than him in the sense where I’ve had more rolls than he’s had. I’ve felt more than he’s felt,” Ruotolo said.
“People say it all the time when they fight my brother and I. It’s like they go to push us, and we’re not there. And I know Dante, he’s super good. He’s super technical, but I know for a fact that when he’s gonna go to push me, I’m not gonna be there.
“And, yeah, I think I’m just more creative and unpredictable.”
Tye Ruotolo predicts pivotal victory over Dante Leon
Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo aims to settle the trilogy with Dante Leon as quickly as possible.
The scoreboard ties the pair at one win a piece dating back to battles in 2020 and 2021. But they’ve come a long way since then, and Ruotolo insists he can submit Leon even quicker this time around.
“All I know is I’m just gonna come in hot like I usually do. And, as long as I’m a good version of myself, I think the match is gonna be over pretty quick,” he said.
“Whether it’s the head and arm choke or whether it’s with a D’Arce or even a leg lock, I know I’ve got a big bag of tricks I could throw at him, and I’m planning on getting him out pretty quick.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
