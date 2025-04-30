Dante Leon refuses to let ONE World Title opportunity pass by at ONE Fight Night 31

Dante Leon wants to be remembered — not just as an all-time great — but as the best to ever do it when it’s all said and done in many, many years to come.

He takes the next step in solidifying that status when he challenges ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

The Canadian crusher has already dispatched submission grappling standouts in Bruno Pucci and longtime foe Tommy Langaker in ONE. Now, the welterweight crown is within reach, and he doesn’t intend to let it slip away.

“I’ve always looked to hunt down World Champions and guys who are ranked the best in the world. And that’s because I want people to look back at my career, and I don’t wanna have this thing of, like, ‘Oh, he didn’t fight anybody,” Leon said.

“The title at ONE is a very special thing for any martial artist, any person. That’s huge. That’s monumental.”