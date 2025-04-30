Dante Leon refuses to let ONE World Title opportunity pass by at ONE Fight Night 31

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 29, 2025

Dante Leon wants to be remembered — not just as an all-time great — but as the best to ever do it when it’s all said and done in many, many years to come.

Dante Leon

He takes the next step in solidifying that status when he challenges ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

The Canadian crusher has already dispatched submission grappling standouts in Bruno Pucci and longtime foe Tommy Langaker in ONE. Now, the welterweight crown is within reach, and he doesn’t intend to let it slip away.

“I’ve always looked to hunt down World Champions and guys who are ranked the best in the world. And that’s because I want people to look back at my career, and I don’t wanna have this thing of, like, ‘Oh, he didn’t fight anybody,” Leon said.

“The title at ONE is a very special thing for any martial artist, any person. That’s huge. That’s monumental.”

Dante Leon oozes confidence ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

While ONE Fight Night 31 marks Dante Leon and Tye Ruotolo’s first clash in ONE Championship, the duo have crossed paths twice before, and Leon is confident he knows his enemy.

In their 2020 encounter, Leon outpointed the American king for the duration before slipping up in their second fight.

Naturally, the pair have evolved in the last five years to reach this culmination. Leon feels he’s more than ready for anything his unorthodox foe throws his way. He sees no other result than him leaving Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium with the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title.

“I 100 percent feel like I’m going to win this match,” he said.

“I’m going to try to submit him. I’m going to try to beat him and secure a victory that takes all judges, takes any kind of opinion out of it. It’s gonna be a submission victory, if it’s gonna be anything. I’m 100 percent confident in that happening.”

