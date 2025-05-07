Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev’s recent murder threats

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has responded to some recent trash talk and threats from contender Khamzat Chimaev.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis is the king of the middleweight division. The 31-year-old won the belt by defeating Sean Strickland and since then, he’s successfully defended it against both Strickland and Israel Adesanya. Now, the expectation is that he will take on Khamzat Chimaev in his next outing, although there’s been no confirmation as to when this fight is going to happen.

For du Plessis, this is another day at the office as he attempts to prove the masses wrong – something he’s been doing ever since entering the UFC. For Chimaev, though, he’s expected to win in the eyes of a lot of fans and pundits. There’s a certain amount of pressure on his shoulders, and it’s down to him to go out there and prove himself.

Recently, Chimaev made a pretty heavy statement when discussing their expected title showdown – which led to the following reply from du Plessis.