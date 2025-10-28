Tye Ruotolo and Shozo Isojima put undefeated records on the line at ONE 173

Perfect records vanish with a single mistake. Shozo Isojima and Tye Ruotolo both understand this brutal reality as they prepare to settle who remains unbeaten in lightweight MMA competition.

The Japanese rising star battles the American submission grappling champion at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. This goes down on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena at Tokyo, Japan. Both fighters carry unblemished records into this high-stakes encounter that could launch the winner toward title contention. Isojima brings hometown momentum while Ruotolo seeks to prove his grappling dominance translates seamlessly into mixed martial arts competition.

Isojima arrives riding a wave of momentum from his spectacular promotional debut. The 28-year-old battered Argentina’s Nicolas Vigna with devastating ground-and-pound at ONE Fight Night 36 earlier this month, finishing the job in the second round. His performance earned him a $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong while introducing him to global audiences in emphatic fashion.

That victory pushed his overall record to 6-0. The Japanese ace has proven dangerous both standing and on the canvas, securing victories from anywhere the fight goes. Now he fights in front of his home crowd seeking another statement win that would elevate his name higher in the lightweight rankings.

Ruotolo represents an entirely different challenge from anyone Isojima has faced. The ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion made his MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35 this past September against previously undefeated Adrian Lee. The 22-year-old California native looked composed during striking exchanges before his instincts took over once the fight hit the canvas.

Tye Ruotolo brings world-class grappling into lightweight MMA division

Tye Ruotolo has spent years rewriting the limits of jiu-jitsu. The American superstar captured the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title against Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023, then successfully defended it twice against elite challengers Izaak Michell and Dante Leon.

His MMA debut proved there’s far more to his game than world-class grappling alone. Ruotolo worked his way to Adrian Lee’s back before sinking in his trademark rear-naked choke for a clean finish. That flawless performance earned him a $50,000 bonus while showcasing how well his submission skills blend with the rest of his developing MMA arsenal.

The victory positioned Ruotolo at 1-0 in MMA. He returns for another test against a fellow unbeaten competitor who brings different challenges than his promotional MMA debut opponent. Isojima’s well-rounded game forces Ruotolo to prepare for threats from all positions.

A win on November 16 would push Ruotolo’s MMA record to 2-0 and bring him closer to his ultimate goal. The young champion has long envisioned a future showdown with reigning ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Christian Lee, who defends his crown against Alibeg Rasulov on the same historic night in Tokyo.