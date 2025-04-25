Tye Ruotolo gunning for fast finish in third clash with Dante Leon

ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo is out to prove he’s not the same man that Dante Leon battled all those years ago.

The American defends his crown against Leon. This happens in their third meeting in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II. The action takes place on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Ruotolo is notorious for coming out of his corner in sixth gear once the match starts. The strategy helped him win all seven outings in ONE Championship. He plans to utilize it once more to submit his Canadian adversary as quickly as possible.

“I’m going for a lot of those quick kills and trying not to drag my opponent in the deeper waters before I get the finish,” he said.

“I want to be able to get in and get out. I don’t want to be on the mat longer than I need to.”