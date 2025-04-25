Tye Ruotolo gunning for fast finish in third clash with Dante Leon

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 24, 2025

ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo is out to prove he’s not the same man that Dante Leon battled all those years ago.

Tye Ruotolo

The American defends his crown against Leon. This happens in their third meeting in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II. The action takes place on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Ruotolo is notorious for coming out of his corner in sixth gear once the match starts. The strategy helped him win all seven outings in ONE Championship. He plans to utilize it once more to submit his Canadian adversary as quickly as possible.

“I’m going for a lot of those quick kills and trying not to drag my opponent in the deeper waters before I get the finish,” he said.

“I want to be able to get in and get out. I don’t want to be on the mat longer than I need to.”

Tye Ruotolo reflects on previous encounter with Dante Leon

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II marks reigning welterweight submission king Tye Ruotolo’s first clash with Dante Leon under the ONE banner. But it’s not their first dance.

Their first meeting came in 2020, where a then-17-year-old Ruotolo lost a decision to his Canadian foe.

In the rematch, the Tenore student showed the world his evolution by submitting Leon with an arm-triangle.

Looking back at those meetings, Ruotolo recognizes just how far he’s come in a short space of time through his versatile grappling game. He plans to utilize that once more to defeat Leon next week.

“I was pretty young, and we had a scrap, for sure. I remember being in his face, back and forth,” he said.

“He was strong and flexible, and he’s very safe. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He’s well-rounded, so he’s a hard guy to put away. But that’s why I’m trying to think of some more creative things as of lately to get through that little shell.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dante Leon ONE Championship Tye Ruotolo

