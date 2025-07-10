Tye Ruotolo set for MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35

Tye Ruotolo is ready to test his skills in a completely different arena. The grappling world champion will find out if his success translates to mixed martial arts.

The reigning ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion makes his MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Ruotolo, the bout represents a significant career transition.

The 22-year-old has been dominant since joining ONE Championship in 2022, winning all eight of his submission grappling contests. He’s defeated elite competition including Garry Tonon, former two-division champion Reinier de Ridder, and other top grapplers.

Ruotolo captured the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title and has successfully defended it twice. He’s competed across multiple weight classes during his tenure with the promotion.

The California-based fighter follows the path of his twin brother Kade, who also transitioned from submission grappling to mixed martial arts. The move represents a significant step up in competition for the grappling specialist.

Standing across from him will be Lee, an undefeated prospect who has finished all three of his ONE Championship opponents via submission. The 19-year-old Singaporean-American has earned three consecutive $50,000 performance bonuses for his victories.