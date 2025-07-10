Tye Ruotolo set for MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2025

Tye Ruotolo is ready to test his skills in a completely different arena. The grappling world champion will find out if his success translates to mixed martial arts.

Tye Ruotolo

The reigning ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion makes his MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Ruotolo, the bout represents a significant career transition.

The 22-year-old has been dominant since joining ONE Championship in 2022, winning all eight of his submission grappling contests. He’s defeated elite competition including Garry Tonon, former two-division champion Reinier de Ridder, and other top grapplers.

Ruotolo captured the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title and has successfully defended it twice. He’s competed across multiple weight classes during his tenure with the promotion.

The California-based fighter follows the path of his twin brother Kade, who also transitioned from submission grappling to mixed martial arts. The move represents a significant step up in competition for the grappling specialist.

Standing across from him will be Lee, an undefeated prospect who has finished all three of his ONE Championship opponents via submission. The 19-year-old Singaporean-American has earned three consecutive $50,000 performance bonuses for his victories.

Adrian Lee brings perfect finishing record into high-profile matchup against Tye Ruotolo

Adrian Lee has made an impressive start to his mixed martial arts career. The teenager enters the bout with a perfect 3-0 record and has shown devastating finishing ability.

Lee’s most recent victory came against Takeharu Ogawa, whom he submitted with an anaconda choke in just 63 seconds. He has also scored submission victories over Antonio Mammarella and Nico Cornejo, both via rear-naked choke.

The fight represents a significant test for both athletes. Ruotolo will be making his first foray into mixed martial arts after establishing himself as one of the world’s top submission grapplers.

Meanwhile, Lee faces his highest-level competition to date against a world champion, albeit one making his MMA debut. The teenager has expressed confidence about the matchup against the decorated grappler.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Tye Ruotolo

Related

Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri Sityodtong addresses "PR attacks" against ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2025
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises to return home with ONE World Title: "No one is taking it from me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 8, 2025

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has no intention of letting anyone else wear her gold. The Brazilian champion is ready to prove why she’s held the throne for nearly five years.

Pedro Dantas
Pedro Dantas

Pedro Dantas promises fireworks in ONE Championship debut: "I want to showcase some great knockouts"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 7, 2025

Pedro Dantas has waited his entire life for this moment. Now he’s ready to make the most of it.

Shadow
Shadow

Shadow Singha Mawynn confident in striking power against Mohamed Younes Rabah: "My most dangerous weapon would probably be my elbows"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 7, 2025

Shadow Singha Mawynn isn’t fazed by facing a bigger opponent this weekend. The Thai striker believes his technical skills will overcome any size disadvantage.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao
ONE Championship

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao promises statement win against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg: "Expect a finish"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 6, 2025

Two years of soul-searching have brought Jhanlo Mark Sangiao to this moment. Now he’s ready to make a statement.

Johanna Persson

Johanna Persson embracing ONE Championship debut opportunity: "I just want to really enjoy this moment"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 6, 2025
Vladimir Kuzmin
Vladimir Kuzmin

Vladimir Kuzmin promises "thrilling fight" against Stefan Korodi at ONE Fight Night 33

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 3, 2025

Vladimir Kuzmin knows exactly what type of fight fans can expect when he steps into the ring next week. The only question is who will be left standing.

Chihiro Sawada
ONE Championship

Chihiro Sawada targeting finish against Macarena Aragon: "I'm aiming for a submission victory"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 3, 2025

Chihiro Sawada isn’t interested in leaving anything to chance in her next outing. The Japanese grappler has already decided how she wants her night to end.

Johanna Persson
ONE Championship

Swedish fighter believes she can stop Allycia Hellen Rodrigues with elbows: "That's all I can say"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 2, 2025

Seven years of grinding has led Johanna Persson to this moment. Now she just needs to seize it.

Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg
Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg

Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg predicts vicious ending to Jhanlo Mark Sangiao fight: "Put him to sleep"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 2, 2025

Confidence isn’t something Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg lacks heading into his next assignment. The question is whether he can back it up.