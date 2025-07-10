Tye Ruotolo set for MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35
Tye Ruotolo is ready to test his skills in a completely different arena. The grappling world champion will find out if his success translates to mixed martial arts.
The reigning ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion makes his MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Ruotolo, the bout represents a significant career transition.
The 22-year-old has been dominant since joining ONE Championship in 2022, winning all eight of his submission grappling contests. He’s defeated elite competition including Garry Tonon, former two-division champion Reinier de Ridder, and other top grapplers.
Ruotolo captured the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title and has successfully defended it twice. He’s competed across multiple weight classes during his tenure with the promotion.
The California-based fighter follows the path of his twin brother Kade, who also transitioned from submission grappling to mixed martial arts. The move represents a significant step up in competition for the grappling specialist.
Standing across from him will be Lee, an undefeated prospect who has finished all three of his ONE Championship opponents via submission. The 19-year-old Singaporean-American has earned three consecutive $50,000 performance bonuses for his victories.
Adrian Lee brings perfect finishing record into high-profile matchup against Tye Ruotolo
Adrian Lee has made an impressive start to his mixed martial arts career. The teenager enters the bout with a perfect 3-0 record and has shown devastating finishing ability.
Lee’s most recent victory came against Takeharu Ogawa, whom he submitted with an anaconda choke in just 63 seconds. He has also scored submission victories over Antonio Mammarella and Nico Cornejo, both via rear-naked choke.
The fight represents a significant test for both athletes. Ruotolo will be making his first foray into mixed martial arts after establishing himself as one of the world’s top submission grapplers.
Meanwhile, Lee faces his highest-level competition to date against a world champion, albeit one making his MMA debut. The teenager has expressed confidence about the matchup against the decorated grappler.
