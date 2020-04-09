VIDEO | UFC releases epic promo for Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson

Justin Gaethje will be stepping up on short notice to battle Tony Ferguson for the UFC interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18.

Ferguson was originally slated to challenge undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the event. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘The Eagle’ was grounded in Russia and unable to participate at the California-based event.

Stepping in for Nurmagomedov on April 18 is surging UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje (21-2 MMA). ‘The Highlight’ will enter UFC 249 on a three fight win streak, with all three of those victories coming by way of first round knockout. During that impressive stretch, Gaethje disposed of top ranked contenders James Vick, Edson Barboza and most recently Donald Cerrone.

Justin Gaethje will be looking to hand Tony Ferguson (25-3 MMA) his first loss in nearly eight years when the pair collide at UFC 249. ‘El Cucuy’ is currently riding a twelve fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 238.

Late this evening, UFC President Dana White dropped a promo for April’s new pay-per-view event headliner between Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson on Twitter.

this is gonna be a FUN fight. Just a little over a week and we will be watchin a LIVE fight again!!! pic.twitter.com/DGJPbbod5F — danawhite (@danawhite) April 9, 2020

While fight fans will surely be excited to see Gaethje square off with Ferguson at UFC 249, there is still no doubt that bout pales in comparison to that of Tony vs. Khabib.

The main event cancellation marks the fifth time that a scheduled bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov has failed to come to fruition.

Due to the short notice, and Ferguson’s impressive win streak, Justin Gaethje has been labelled the underdog by oddsmakers ahead of UFC 249.

With that said, ‘The Highlight’ remains very confident that he will be able to secure another finish on April 18 in California.

What do you think of the new Justin Gaethje vs. Tony Ferguson promo for UFC 249? Who are you picking to win? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

