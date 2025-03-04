Joe Rogan calls for Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach rematch after epic encounter
UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Gervonta Davis should rematch Lamont Roach after their incredible majority draw fight last weekend.
Last weekend, Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach went to war. The two battled it out in a really fascinating encounter and in the end, the judges ruled it a majority draw. While the scoring was solid, many questioned the fact that the referee didn’t rule Gervonta’s intentional knee as a knockdown in the ninth round.
Alas, he didn’t, and that’s the world we have to live in. However, as you can probably imagine, a lot of boxing fans weren’t particularly happy. They were furious to see that Roach was seemingly robbed of his moment of triumph, because if Davis’ knee had counted, Lamont would’ve taken the victory.
Joe Rogan, someone who knows a thing or two about combat sports, recently weighed in on the issue on Instagram.
Rogan wants Davis vs Roach 2
“Watching the replay of the outstanding title fight last night between @gervontaa and @oneof1x. I had never seen Lamont fight before, but I’m a big fan now. Fight was a draw, but it was an amazing contest and I really hope they run it back.”
Ladies and gentlemen, we have ourselves a storyline. Davis is one of the best of his generation, but Roach has proven himself worthy of being in the ring with him. From here, it’ll be really interesting to see how things play out.
What do you make of the situation surrounding Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach? Do you agree with Joe Rogan and if so, when do you think we should see the rematch? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
