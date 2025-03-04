Joe Rogan calls for Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach rematch after epic encounter

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Gervonta Davis should rematch Lamont Roach after their incredible majority draw fight last weekend.

Last weekend, Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach went to war. The two battled it out in a really fascinating encounter and in the end, the judges ruled it a majority draw. While the scoring was solid, many questioned the fact that the referee didn’t rule Gervonta’s intentional knee as a knockdown in the ninth round.

Alas, he didn’t, and that’s the world we have to live in. However, as you can probably imagine, a lot of boxing fans weren’t particularly happy. They were furious to see that Roach was seemingly robbed of his moment of triumph, because if Davis’ knee had counted, Lamont would’ve taken the victory.

Joe Rogan, someone who knows a thing or two about combat sports, recently weighed in on the issue on Instagram.