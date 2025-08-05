Tony Ferguson flirts with idea of eventual move from MMA to baseball

By Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025

Former MMA star Tony Ferguson has suggested that he could eventually make the move over into baseball.

Tony Ferguson

As we know, Tony Ferguson is set to return to active competition later this month. He’ll do so against Salt Papi as part of the upcoming Misfits Boxing card, in a move that has led to many raising an eyebrow. Of course, given his infamous losing streak in mixed martial arts, it makes sense that ‘El Cucuy’ would want to mix things up a bit.

RELATED: Former UFC star Tony Ferguson drops major news: ‘I’ve got a fight’

With that being said, a lot of fans and critics believe that Salt Papi will serve as stiffer opposition to Ferguson than some would first believe. Tony has a lot of miles on the clock and although he isn’t exactly a world champion, Papi certainly has the kind of power that can cause a former – and older – MMA fighter problems.

One thing that a lot of people don’t know about Ferguson is that he was pretty solid in the baseball department back in the day. During a recent face-off interview with his upcoming opponent, he even suggested that he could return to the sport one day.

Ferguson discusses a possible baseball move

“This is a new sport,” Ferguson said in a Misfits’ faceoff interview.

“It’s a new avenue for me to be able to go [compete].

“If I want to go play pro baseball later on, whatever,” Ferguson revealed.

“I was talking to my agent, this is another avenue for me as an athlete to be able to demonstrate my talent and like I said, I’m not gonna b——- it no more.

“I can’t. I can’t sandbag anymore, man,” Ferguson added.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

How do you believe this boxing venture is going to go? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

