Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe it’s fair to question Khamzat Chimaev’s conditioning

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe it’s fair to question the state of Khamzat Chimaev’s conditioning ahead of UFC 319.

As we know, we’re just a few weeks away from Khamzat Chimaev challenging Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. It’s a fight that’s been a long time coming, and it’s one that many are backing ‘Borz’ to win. However, some have questioned the state of his conditioning.

It’s been a question mark that has followed Chimaev around for a while now in the UFC. While he’s dominant when he gets to his opponent early, he sometimes fades slightly when it comes to the later rounds. Of course, it may not end up being a problem whatsoever, but it’s worth keeping in mind.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Chael Sonnen explained his thoughts on the conversation surrounding Chimaev’s cardio.