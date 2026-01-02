Joe Rogan hints at Tom Aspinall never fighting again ahead of eye surgery

By Cole Shelton - January 2, 2026
Tom Aspinall speaks with Michael Bisping at the UFC London ceremonial weigh-in

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Tom Aspinall may never fight again.

Aspinall is dealing with an eye injury from his fight against Ciryl Gane, as he was poked in the eye by the Frenchman. It was a gruesome poke, and now Aspinall is dealing with some repercussions and needs surgery. Rogan believes eyes can cause some issues and believes there is a chance the heavyweight champ doesn’t fight again.

“The Tom Aspinall-Ciryl Gane thing was a f*cking disaster,” Rogan said on his podcast. “I mean, that’s a disaster. Tom Aspinall still can’t see. He’s got a f*cked-up right eyeball still. The reality is he might not ever fight again. Like, who knows? If he has surgery on his eye, and it doesn’t go well and he can’t see out of the eye … apparently he’s still f*cked up in his right eye. There’s some tendon damage or something. Eyes are so tricky, you never know.”

Joe Rogan is hopeful Tom Aspinall fight again

Although Tom Aspinall has been adamant that he will return again, Rogan isn’t so sure. But the UFC commentator does admit he hopes Aspinall fights again.

“Unless you’re a complete psychopath like Michael Bisping, who fought 11 fights in the UFC blind in one eye, which is so crazy that he did that,” Rogan added. “I hope Tom gets back in because again, we don’t really know what’s going on with his eye. And for all the critics, you need to know this.

“The right eye, that’s the problem, but if you look at when he fought, his left eye, the finger went deeper in his left eye than it did his right eye. So if you think he’s faking it, he was knuckle-deep in that f*cking left eye. It’s horrible to see.”

Tom Aspinall is 15-3 and one NC. Before the NC against Gane, he scored a KO win over Curtis Blaydes to defend his interim title before being promoted to undisputed belt.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates with Islam Makhachev at UFC 322

Khabib Nurmagomedov scoffs at 'freedom of speech' as he details unorthodox coaching style

Curtis Calhoun - January 2, 2026
Brian Ortega appears at a press conference, opposite Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez
Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega hits back at recent trolling over Alex Pereira/Tracy Cortez relationship

Curtis Calhoun - January 2, 2026

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega shared his first public reaction to his ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez’s new relationship.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler face off on the set of The Ultimate Fighter 31
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler expresses renewed confidence in booking potential Conor McGregor showdown

Curtis Calhoun - January 1, 2026

UFC star Michael Chandler sounds as confident as ever in potentially facing off with Conor McGregor after years of waiting.

Dominick Cruz commentating at a UFC event, opposite Alexandre Pantoja after an injury at UFC 323
Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz doubles down on criticism about Alexandre Pantoja's injury stoppage loss at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - January 1, 2026

Dominick Cruz believes Alexandre Pantoja should’ve been given the chance to continue fighting after an early injury.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor first became champ-champ over a decade ago OTD

Dylan Bowker - December 31, 2025

Conor McGregor became widely known in mixed martial arts for his champ-champ tag as a concurrent UFC titleholder over two divisions, but his first time accomplishing this feat took place over ten years ago on this day. This took place prior to the Irishman’s rise to prominence under the bright lights that shine over the octagon and transpired under the Cage Warriors banner.

Diego Lopes appears at a UFC 325 press conference

UFC legend labels promotion 'not a sport' after Diego Lopes title shot at UFC 325

Curtis Calhoun - December 31, 2025
Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria
UFC

Justin Gaethje admits fear of potential UFC title fight with Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 31, 2025

Justin Gaethje isn’t shy in admitting he’s a bit scared at the thought of fighting Ilia Topuria.

Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's tumultuous UFC exit was her own fault, says fierce rival

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 31, 2025

Holy Holm believes much of Ronda Rousey’s gripes with her UFC exit were self-inflicted.

Joe Rogan UFC commentary
UFC

Joe Rogan thinks interesting name is the future of UFC's middleweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 31, 2025

Joe Rogan has shared his pick for the next breakout UFC star in the 185-pound weight class.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan explains why Islam Makhachev grappling match won't happen

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2025

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan has explained why he doesn’t believe he will wind up battling Islam Makhachev in a grappling match.