Joe Rogan hints at Tom Aspinall never fighting again ahead of eye surgery

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Tom Aspinall may never fight again.

Aspinall is dealing with an eye injury from his fight against Ciryl Gane, as he was poked in the eye by the Frenchman. It was a gruesome poke, and now Aspinall is dealing with some repercussions and needs surgery. Rogan believes eyes can cause some issues and believes there is a chance the heavyweight champ doesn’t fight again.

“The Tom Aspinall-Ciryl Gane thing was a f*cking disaster,” Rogan said on his podcast. “I mean, that’s a disaster. Tom Aspinall still can’t see. He’s got a f*cked-up right eyeball still. The reality is he might not ever fight again. Like, who knows? If he has surgery on his eye, and it doesn’t go well and he can’t see out of the eye … apparently he’s still f*cked up in his right eye. There’s some tendon damage or something. Eyes are so tricky, you never know.”

Joe Rogan is hopeful Tom Aspinall fight again

Although Tom Aspinall has been adamant that he will return again, Rogan isn’t so sure. But the UFC commentator does admit he hopes Aspinall fights again.

“Unless you’re a complete psychopath like Michael Bisping, who fought 11 fights in the UFC blind in one eye, which is so crazy that he did that,” Rogan added. “I hope Tom gets back in because again, we don’t really know what’s going on with his eye. And for all the critics, you need to know this.

“The right eye, that’s the problem, but if you look at when he fought, his left eye, the finger went deeper in his left eye than it did his right eye. So if you think he’s faking it, he was knuckle-deep in that f*cking left eye. It’s horrible to see.”

Tom Aspinall is 15-3 and one NC. Before the NC against Gane, he scored a KO win over Curtis Blaydes to defend his interim title before being promoted to undisputed belt.