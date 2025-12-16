Tom Aspinall blasts ‘cheat’ Ciryl Gane as feud continues to grow: ‘I’ll be back to smash your face’

Tom Aspinall has taken aim at Ciryl Gane as their feud continues to take shape.

Aspinall was defending his heavyweight title for the first time at UFC 321 back in October against Gane. It was a highly anticipated fight, and early on, Gane was having success. However, Gane poked Aspinall in both of his eyes, and the champ said he couldn’t see, so the fight was ruled a No Contest.

After the fight, White confirmed a rematch would happen, but taking to Threads, Gane revealed he has yet to get a date or fight offer for the rematch.

“Still no date or opponent yet. But we keep grinding and training hard before the holidays with my man Tai Tuivasa,” Gane wrote.

Following Gane saying he doesn’t have a date for his next fight, Aspinall fired back at the Frenchman. But, he vowed that once he is cleared to fight, he will smash Gane in the rematch.

Tom Aspinall fires back at Ciryl Gane

“No shit there’s not a date yet,” Aspinall responded. “I’m not medically cleared to fight and about to have surgery thanks to your disgusting fingernails. I’ll be back to smash your face in soon you cheat.”

There’s no love lost between Aspinall and Gane, which will only add to the intrigue of the bout. But, until Aspinall is cleared, the two won’t fight anytime soon.

Aspinall has given medical updates on his eyes since the fight, as he isn’t medically cleared. He also didn’t understand why people took aim at him for not continuing.

“I didn’t continue, and I’ll tell you why,” Aspinall said. “Because I’m not a f—ing dummy. I’m not going to go out there and fight one of the best strikers in the world when I can’t see with one eye. I know, as an MMA fighter, things are going to happen in a fight that compromises you. If it’s a legal move, you have to fight through it. That’s what we do as a fighter. But if it’s illegal, why am I going to put my health at risk when I can’t see at all?”

Aspinall 15-3 and one NC as a pro. Before the NC to Gane, he beat Curtis Blaydes by first-round knockout to defend his interim heavyweight title.