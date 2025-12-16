Tawanchai returns to kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 137: “I want that second belt”

Nine months removed from his first kickboxing loss, Tawanchai PK Saenchai carries unfinished business back into the ring. The ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion refuses to let one setback derail his two-sport dream.

The 26-year-old Thai superstar faces Chinese standout Liu Mengyang in featherweight kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 137 on December 19, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The main event clash represents his first kickboxing appearance since former K-1 Champion Masaaki Noiri finished him in the third round at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

Tawanchai debuted in kickboxing with a bone-crushing third-round finish of former Glory Kickboxing World Champion Davit Kiria in August 2023. Three months later, he cruised to a unanimous decision win over Jo Nattawut. The loss to Noiri interrupted what looked like an inevitable march toward two-sport glory.

The PK Saenchai wizard has spent the past nine months dissecting what went wrong. He’s identified the mistakes and corrected them through relentless training.

“In the last fight with Masaaki, I made a mistake and got hit by his punch,” Tawanchai said. “I was deeply disappointed in myself after that fight. I know where the mistakes were, and I need to fix them. This fight won’t go to the scorecards. My goal is simple: I want that second belt.”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai dismisses Liu Mengyang’s trash talk

Liu Mengyang has reportedly claimed the Thai superstar is afraid of him. For someone who’s faced the best in the world and consistently emerged victorious, trash talk from an opponent is just background noise.

The Chinese standout has scored notable victories over Shadow Singha Mawynn and Noiri. He’s battle-tested against elite competition and brings a skill set that demands respect. But Tawanchai acknowledges the danger while remaining supremely confident in his preparation.

Should he add to his gallery of finishes, the Thai champion will shift his focus onto a trilogy against Superbon, this time for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title. The path to that crown runs through Liu.

“Liu Mengyang claimed I was afraid of him, but I know better; people say things for engagement,” he said. “I see Liu as a tough, durable fighter with good punching skills. This fight is crucial. I cannot afford to lose, as it will make my path to the kickboxing title much harder.”