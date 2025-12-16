Tawanchai returns to kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 137: “I want that second belt”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 16, 2025
Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Nine months removed from his first kickboxing loss, Tawanchai PK Saenchai carries unfinished business back into the ring. The ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion refuses to let one setback derail his two-sport dream.

The 26-year-old Thai superstar faces Chinese standout Liu Mengyang in featherweight kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 137 on December 19, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The main event clash represents his first kickboxing appearance since former K-1 Champion Masaaki Noiri finished him in the third round at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

Tawanchai debuted in kickboxing with a bone-crushing third-round finish of former Glory Kickboxing World Champion Davit Kiria in August 2023. Three months later, he cruised to a unanimous decision win over Jo Nattawut. The loss to Noiri interrupted what looked like an inevitable march toward two-sport glory.

The PK Saenchai wizard has spent the past nine months dissecting what went wrong. He’s identified the mistakes and corrected them through relentless training.

“In the last fight with Masaaki, I made a mistake and got hit by his punch,” Tawanchai said. “I was deeply disappointed in myself after that fight. I know where the mistakes were, and I need to fix them. This fight won’t go to the scorecards. My goal is simple: I want that second belt.”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai dismisses Liu Mengyang’s trash talk

Liu Mengyang has reportedly claimed the Thai superstar is afraid of him. For someone who’s faced the best in the world and consistently emerged victorious, trash talk from an opponent is just background noise.

The Chinese standout has scored notable victories over Shadow Singha Mawynn and Noiri. He’s battle-tested against elite competition and brings a skill set that demands respect. But Tawanchai acknowledges the danger while remaining supremely confident in his preparation.

Should he add to his gallery of finishes, the Thai champion will shift his focus onto a trilogy against Superbon, this time for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title. The path to that crown runs through Liu.

“Liu Mengyang claimed I was afraid of him, but I know better; people say things for engagement,” he said. “I see Liu as a tough, durable fighter with good punching skills. This fight is crucial. I cannot afford to lose, as it will make my path to the kickboxing title much harder.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Tawanchai

Related

Zhang Peimian

Zhang Peimian expects three-round war with Thongpoon at ONE Friday Fights 137: "We are both hard to be finished"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2025
Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam promises career-defining fight at ONE Friday Fights 137: "I am very confident"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2025

Four straight victories put Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai within striking distance of redemption. The Thai southpaw believes one more statement performance separates him from the life-changing contract he desperately wants.

Tawanchai
ONE Championship

Explosive ONE Friday Fights 137 year-end card revealed

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025

ONE Championship closes out 2025 with a stacked card. The promotion’s final event of the year features multiple compelling matchups across striking disciplines.

Jo Nattawut
ONE Championship

Jo Nattawut vows to "fight to the death" in career defining bout at ONE Friday Fights 137

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025

Three straight losses put Jo Nattawut’s back against the wall. The Thai veteran heard every whisper questioning whether his fire burned out.

Jaosuayai
ONE Championship

Jaosuayai makes strawweight debut against "toughest opponent" of his career at ONE Friday Fights 137

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025

Defeat changes everything. Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi watched his five-fight winning streak vanish in October, forcing serious reflection about his future.

ONE Friday Fights 136

ONE Friday Fights 136 gets new main event after Panpayak withdraws due to illness

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 11, 2025
Liu Mengyang
ONE Championship

ONE Friday Fights 137: Why Liu Mengyang could be Tawanchai PK Saenchai's toughest test

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 10, 2025

Liu Mengyang faces ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in featherweight kickboxing action at ONE Friday Fights 137 on Thursday, December 19, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lucas Gabriel and Magomed Akaev
ONE Championship

Lucas Gabriel finally meets Dagestani destroyer after injury postponement

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 10, 2025

Lucas Gabriel faces Magomed Akaev in lightweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 24, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Panpayak
Panpayak

Panpayak seeks fresh start in kickboxing: "I need to develop myself even more if I want to return to greatness"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 9, 2025

Panpayak Jitmuangnon meets Zhao Chongyang in flyweight kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 136 on Thursday, December 12, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Enkh Orgil Baatarkhuu
ONE Championship

Mongolia's president honors Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu after historic world title win: "Adding a new chapter"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 9, 2025

Mongolia President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh personally congratulated Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu following his stunning fourth-round submission victory over Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.