Tom Aspinall advised to avoid Michael Chandler trap in waiting for Jon Jones

Can Aspinall Avoid Becoming Chandler 2.0?

Matt Brown took to MMAFighting‘s recent edition of “The Fighter vs. The Writer” to warn Tom Aspinall to do everything he can to fight someone other than Jon Jones. Otherwise, he might waste time waiting for a fight that will never happen, much in the way that Michael Chandler waited for Conor McGregor.

“I look at that just like the [Michael] Chandler situation with Conor [McGregor]. Just go fight, bro,” Brown said on The Fighter vs. The Writer. “Keep your name out there. Keep showing that you are the man to fight him. Keep building your legacy. Keep your name out in the news. Keep showing the world that you the guy that should be fighting him.

“If it’s true, then your case is going to get stronger and stronger. If you’re sitting on the sidelines, it doesn’t really help your case as much.”

In fairness to Aspinall, he has said multiple times that he just wants to fight, regardless of who the opponent is. His own father has publicly said he believes the prime years of his son’s career are being wasted. The only caveat for Aspinall is that if he’s expected to move on from Jones, then his next bout has to be an undisputed title fight.

At this stage, many feel Aspinall has earned that luxury.