Merab Dvalishvili details major plans if he wins Sean O’Malley rematch at UFC 316

Merab’s Huge Plans Beyond UFC 316

During an interview with the recently retired Anthony Smith for ESPN, Merab Dvalishvili wanted to make it clear that he wants to stay active following UFC 316. If “The Machine” emerges victorious in Newark, he’ll have his sights set on two more title defenses.

“I don’t look at this one like an easy fight,” Dvalishvili said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but after that, I want to be busy. I’m just going to take only one month off, and I will be back to training camp. I heard they will have a fight in Guadalajara, Mexico. I would like to fight there and I would like to fight in New York or December, Vegas. Let’s see if we get this one and two more this year.”

The last time Dvalishvili had three or more fights in a year was back in 2020. Ever since capturing UFC gold, “The Machine” has said he wants to be a reliable company man. While Dvalishvili has drawn the ire of UFC CEO Dana White in the past, even the top MMA boss has warmed up to the bantamweight champion.

The 135-pound titleholder would certainly keep himself in the UFC’s good graces if he remains active in 2025 beyond UFC 316.