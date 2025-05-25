UFC heavyweight contender ‘not happy’ with Jon Jones situation

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

One highly ranked UFC heavyweight has expressed frustration over the Jon Jones dilemma.

Jon Jones press conference

Top fighters in the heavyweight division continue to wait for what’s next in the title picture. While UFC CEO Dana White remains confident that current champion Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall will fight, the wait continues. Jones captured the gold back in March 2023, yet has as many title defenses as the interim champion, which is one apiece.

Now, the No.3-ranked UFC heavyweight has spoken out.

RELATED: UFC CHAMP JON JONES UPDATES ON HIS CAREER STATUS: ‘I DON’T KNOW IF I WANNA CALL IT RETIRED’

Alexander Volkov Frustrated With Jon Jones Holdup

During an interview with ChampionAT, Alexander Volkov shared his gripes over the current situation with the UFC heavyweight title picture (translated by DeepL).

“As a fighter, of course, I evaluate negatively the delaying of the Jones vs. Aspinall fight, because I get fewer chances to fight for the title and time is running out,” Volkov said. “In other weight classes there is a real conveyor belt fight going on. That’s why I’m not happy. So I would have had a chance to test myself in a title fight a long time ago, if I didn’t have Jon Jones. But I can understand him.

“If I were in Jones’ shoes, with his position, his goal to make as much money as possible and his desire to fight when it’s convenient for him, I would certainly continue to do so. Obviously, he’s doing what’s profitable for him first and foremost. And John has the right to do that. And the issue here is not with Jon Jones anymore, but with the fact that the UFC is allowing him to behave this way and being overly loyal to him. As a result of that, that’s what everyone is waiting for.”

Jones has been teasing potentially retiring, but he’s also hinted at making his return to the Octagon. At this stage, it’s unknown when there will be some clarity at heavyweight, but for now, even top contenders are unsure when there will be a resolution.

Alexander Volkov Jon Jones UFC

