Sean Strickland worried he’s “gonna get f***ing Gina Carano’d” in the lead up to UFC 276

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is worried he’s going to receive similar treatment to Gina Carano ahead of UFC 276 this week.
While he may be best known as a middleweight contender to many mixed martial arts fans, Sean Strickland also has a tendency to rub people the wrong way on social media. His antics, ranging from strange rants to being suspended by Twitter, have left many wondering whether he’s playing a character or if he’s genuinely speaking his mind.
Whatever the case may be, he’s drawing a lot of eyes to what he’s doing for better or worse – and after it was announced that he’d be taking part in the UFC 276 press conference, he had a word of warning for those watching.
“I’ve got some bad f***ing news. The UFC wants me as part of the press conference. And I’m a little f***ing scared, and I’ll tell you why I’m scared. Because I’m not talking to you social degenerates on Instagram, I’m talking to the overlords. ESPN, f***ing Walt Disney man. You know, and if I f*** up and if I say something wrong, I’m gonna get f***ing Gina Carano’d. And I don’t want that. So I really need to sit there, and just shut the f*** up. I might even bring headphones, and just like – loud music the whole time. So, I’m a little nervous you guys. I need to do the right thing and just shut the f*** up.”