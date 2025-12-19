UFC middleweight Sean Strickland tears into UFC champion Tom Aspinall

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has torn into Tom Aspinall for the saga surrounding his recent eye injury.

While he may be the UFC heavyweight champion, things aren’t going great for Tom Aspinall right now. He is on the verge of needing surgery to correct a nasty eye injury that he sustained at the hands of Ciryl Gane back at UFC 321, when the Frenchman poked him directly in both of his eyes to cause a no contest.

Strangely enough, though, there’s been a lot of criticism directed towards Aspinall, with many believing he should have continued and that he has been playing up the seriousness of the injury too much. Alas, only Tom knows just how bad the situation is, and if he does require surgery, that says it all.

In a recent chat with Adin Ross, Sean Strickland became the latest fighter to question Tom Aspinall – and he even took it a bit further.

Sean Strickland Goes Off on Tom Aspinall’s Eye Injury Drama💀 “Aspinall sucks, dude. He took the way out 100%.” Via: @adinross pic.twitter.com/lkfDEF9fWe — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 19, 2025

Strickland isn’t a fan of Aspinall

“Aspinall sucks, dude,” he told Adin Ross, who responded by asking if the eye injury was legitimate.

Strickland added: “No, he took the way out. 100 percent.

“You should’ve seen when I fought Nassourdine [Imavov]. My eye was [messed up]. I looked like f—ing 28 Days Later.”

