Jared Cannonier defends Sean Strickland in the midst of UFC 312 criticism

UFC star Jared Cannonier has defended Sean Strickland in the midst of recent criticism he’s received following UFC 312.

Last weekend, Sean Strickland came up short in his attempt to recapture the UFC middleweight championship. He challenged Dricus du Plessis for the belt – the same man who took the title from him. Unfortunately for Sean, he wound up on the wrong side of a fairly convincing one-sided beating.

RELATED: Top MMA coach grills Sean Strickland following UFC 312 loss: ‘He wants to be something, but he’s not that guy’

He also suffered a broken nose in what proved to be a nightmare day at the office for him. In the days since then, Strickland has received criticism from fans – and his own coaches – who felt as if he could’ve given more to the fight.

Jared Cannonier, who has fought Strickland in the past, recently had the following to say on the matter.