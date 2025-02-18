Eric Nicksick admits he made a mistake criticizing Sean Strickland publically following UFC title loss: “A miscalculation”

By Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

Eric Nicksick has some regrets about how he handled Sean Strickland’s UFC 312 title loss.

Sean Strickland, Eric Nicksick

‘Tarzan’ is fresh off his return to the octagon earlier this month in Australia. In the main event of UFC 312, Sean Strickland met Dricus du Plessis in a rematch of their classic last January. While their first meeting was a back-and-forth war, their second clash was incredibly lopsided. ‘Stillknocks’ dominated Strickland across five rounds, handing the former champion a lopsided decision loss.

Following the defeat, Eric Nicksick had some choice words for his fighter. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the head of Xtreme Couture took Sean Strickland to task for his performance at UFC 312. At the crux of the issue, is that Nicksick felt that the former champion didn’t back up his pre-fight comments about really going for it.

Those comments have seemingly led to a fallout between Eric Nicksick and Sean Strickland. Not long following the coaches’ comments, ‘Tarzan’ took to social media with a post of his own. In a video posted online, Strickland stated that while he likes his longtime coach, he no longer plans to have him in his corner on fight night moving forward.

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS LAUGHS OFF BELAL MUHAMMAD’S THREAT OF A MIDDLEWEIGHT MOVE: “HAVE YOU SEEN THE SIZE OF THE MAN?”

Eric Nicksick and Sean Strickland

Image via: @eric_xcmma on Instagram

Eric Nicksick admits he made a mistake criticizing Sean Strickland publically following UFC 312

“I like Eric, he’s a friend of mine and he’s going to continue to be a friend of mine – will he probably be in my corner [again]? Probably not,” Sean Strickland said in an Instagram post. “We have so many great guys at Xtreme [Couture], Nate [Pettit], Ray Sefo, we have so many savages that I would love to corner me. But that entire fight camp was just a struggle. It was a f—– struggle.”

The whole ordeal has Eric Nicksick rethinking his decision to criticize ‘Tarzan’ publically. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the head of Xtreme Couture admitted that he likely shouldn’t have spoken about Sean Strickland in that fashion. While Nicksick was just trying to fire up his fighter, he’s aware that it was likely a mistake.

“Looking back at it, I made a mistake.” Eric Nicksick wrote on Instagram earlier today. “My true intentions were to try and motivate him publicly. And that was a miscalculation on my part.”

What do you make of these comments from Eric Nicksick? Who do you want to see Sean Strickland face in his next UFC appearance?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Eric Nicksick Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Stephen Thompson, Donald Cerrone

Stephen Thompson calls to welcome back Donald Cerrone to the UFC: "That’s what I’m kind of shooting for"

Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025
Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford
UFC

Former Bellator title challenger Austin Vanderford signs with the UFC, set for short-notice debut in Seattle on Saturday

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

Former Bellator middleweight title challenger Austin Vanderford is now a member of the UFC.

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis laughs off Belal Muhammad's threat of a middleweight move: "Have you seen the size of the man?"

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis isn’t worried about Belal Muhammad.

Jared Cannonier, Israel Adesanya
Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier eyes summer return for potential rematch with Israel Adesanya: "There's definitely no fresh opponents"

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier wants a rematch with Israel Adesanya.

Gregory Rodrigues
Jared Cannonier

Gregory Rodrigues reveals he had "serious issues" going into Jared Cannonier fight: "My body just wasn’t responding"

Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025

Gregory Rodrigues wonders how his UFC Vegas 102 main event would have played out if he was healthy.

Bobby Green, King Green, TJ Dillashaw, Anthony Smith, UFC, MMA

WATCH | UFC lightweight King Green confronts TJ Dillashaw over Anthony Smith comments

BJ Penn Staff - February 18, 2025
Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker expects to be stretchered out following UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

Dan Hooker believes that win or lose, he’ll be feeling the aftermath of his clash with Justin Gaethje.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev isn't afraid of Ilia Topuria, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer says that Islam Makhachev has no fear of fighting Ilia Topuria.

Belal Muhammad
Dricus du Plessis

UFC champion Belal Muhammad warned against moving up to middleweight: 'You don't have the tools'

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

One rising UFC welterweight thinks it would be a mistake for Belal Muhammad to give middleweight a try.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo disputes the idea that Sean O’Malley is some kind of pay-per-view king: “His fights don’t do sh*t, man”

Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has disputed the idea that fellow former champ Sean O’Malley is a pay-per-view draw.