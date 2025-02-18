Eric Nicksick admits he made a mistake criticizing Sean Strickland publically following UFC title loss: “A miscalculation”

Eric Nicksick has some regrets about how he handled Sean Strickland’s UFC 312 title loss.

‘Tarzan’ is fresh off his return to the octagon earlier this month in Australia. In the main event of UFC 312, Sean Strickland met Dricus du Plessis in a rematch of their classic last January. While their first meeting was a back-and-forth war, their second clash was incredibly lopsided. ‘Stillknocks’ dominated Strickland across five rounds, handing the former champion a lopsided decision loss.

Following the defeat, Eric Nicksick had some choice words for his fighter. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the head of Xtreme Couture took Sean Strickland to task for his performance at UFC 312. At the crux of the issue, is that Nicksick felt that the former champion didn’t back up his pre-fight comments about really going for it.

Those comments have seemingly led to a fallout between Eric Nicksick and Sean Strickland. Not long following the coaches’ comments, ‘Tarzan’ took to social media with a post of his own. In a video posted online, Strickland stated that while he likes his longtime coach, he no longer plans to have him in his corner on fight night moving forward.

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS LAUGHS OFF BELAL MUHAMMAD’S THREAT OF A MIDDLEWEIGHT MOVE: “HAVE YOU SEEN THE SIZE OF THE MAN?”

Eric Nicksick admits he made a mistake criticizing Sean Strickland publically following UFC 312

“I like Eric, he’s a friend of mine and he’s going to continue to be a friend of mine – will he probably be in my corner [again]? Probably not,” Sean Strickland said in an Instagram post. “We have so many great guys at Xtreme [Couture], Nate [Pettit], Ray Sefo, we have so many savages that I would love to corner me. But that entire fight camp was just a struggle. It was a f—– struggle.”

The whole ordeal has Eric Nicksick rethinking his decision to criticize ‘Tarzan’ publically. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the head of Xtreme Couture admitted that he likely shouldn’t have spoken about Sean Strickland in that fashion. While Nicksick was just trying to fire up his fighter, he’s aware that it was likely a mistake.

“Looking back at it, I made a mistake.” Eric Nicksick wrote on Instagram earlier today. “My true intentions were to try and motivate him publicly. And that was a miscalculation on my part.”

What do you make of these comments from Eric Nicksick? Who do you want to see Sean Strickland face in his next UFC appearance?