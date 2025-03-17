Chael Sonnen tricked opponent to win a fight early in his MMA career

Chael Sonnen reportedly tricked an opponent of his in order to win a fight early in his mixed martial arts career.

Chael Sonnen has always been an incredible character in the world of mixed martial arts. In fact, you could make the argument that he’s the best trash talker in the history of the sport. However, back when he fought against Jason Lambert in 2003, he was a relative unknown.

A video has resurfaced recently of referee Herb Dean telling an amusing tale about that fight. As the story goes, Lambert attempted an Ezekiel choke on Sonnen. Because Chael knew it wasn’t even close to being locked in, he made fake choking noises in order to encourage Lambert to keep going with it, which would tire him out.

Sonnen, meanwhile, knew he was scoring well with the judges simply by being on top. Dean spoke more about this in an interview over a decade ago.