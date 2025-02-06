Sean Strickland dismisses staph infection concerns ahead of UFC 312: ‘I don’t get f****** staph’

By Fernando Quiles - February 6, 2025

Sean Strickland insists he’ll be just fine ahead of his big title rematch against Dricus du Plessis.

Sean Strickland

Strickland and du Plessis are set to collide a second time in the main event of UFC 312 this Saturday. Strickland lost the UFC Middleweight Championship to DDP via split decision in their early 2024 meeting. Their rematch will be held inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Strickland has had luck in Sydney before, as that’s where he defeated Israel Adesanya to capture UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career. Ahead of his return to “The Emerald City,” there is some concern of a possible staph infection for the former 185-pound titleholder.

RELATED: UFC 312 | PRO FIGHTERS MAKE THEIR PICKS FOR DRICUS DU PLESSIS VS SEAN STRICKLAND 2 TITLE FIGHT

Sean Strickland’s Wild Response to Staph Infection Concerns

Speaking to reporters during the final UFC 312 pre-fight press conference, Sean Strickland was asked about a possible staph infection on his arm. The former middleweight champion responded in the exact fashion you’d expect.

“You see this f*cking mustache? I give staph, I don’t f*cking get staph, calm the f*ck down,” Strickland said. “I don’t get sick, I don’t f*cking get injured, and I don’t get f*cking staph. So, relax. I’m gonna be out there on Sunday and I’m gonna come out f*cking hard and strong. The hardest and strongest you’ve ever f*cking seen. To the f*cking death, Dutchman.”

Strickland earned a second fight with du Plessis after scoring a split decision win over Paulo Costa back in June 2024. Du Plessis has said that he would’ve rather been matched up against Khamzat Chimaev. He told ESPN Africa that he feels Chimaev’s submission win over Robert Whittaker was far more impressive than Strickland’s decision against Costa.

UFC CEO Dana White recently confirmed to media members that Chimaev will be waiting in the wings for the winner of Strickland vs. du Plessis. Let’s just hope Strickland is being honest and that a staph infection doesn’t derail the headliner for UFC 312.

