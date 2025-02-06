Sean Strickland dismisses staph infection concerns ahead of UFC 312: ‘I don’t get f****** staph’

Sean Strickland’s Wild Response to Staph Infection Concerns

Speaking to reporters during the final UFC 312 pre-fight press conference, Sean Strickland was asked about a possible staph infection on his arm. The former middleweight champion responded in the exact fashion you’d expect.

“You see this f*cking mustache? I give staph, I don’t f*cking get staph, calm the f*ck down,” Strickland said. “I don’t get sick, I don’t f*cking get injured, and I don’t get f*cking staph. So, relax. I’m gonna be out there on Sunday and I’m gonna come out f*cking hard and strong. The hardest and strongest you’ve ever f*cking seen. To the f*cking death, Dutchman.”

Strickland earned a second fight with du Plessis after scoring a split decision win over Paulo Costa back in June 2024. Du Plessis has said that he would’ve rather been matched up against Khamzat Chimaev. He told ESPN Africa that he feels Chimaev’s submission win over Robert Whittaker was far more impressive than Strickland’s decision against Costa.

UFC CEO Dana White recently confirmed to media members that Chimaev will be waiting in the wings for the winner of Strickland vs. du Plessis. Let’s just hope Strickland is being honest and that a staph infection doesn’t derail the headliner for UFC 312.

