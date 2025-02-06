Liam Harrison believes Barboza might cause Prajanchai “serious problems”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison will be watching ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza closely this Friday, February 7.  

Liam Harrison

“Hitman” is excited to see two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai defend his strawweight Muay Thai crown in the main event. The Thai star meets British striker Ellis Badr Barboza inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

Prajanchai has been an unmistakable force in ONE Championship in recent times. The Thai king’s work rate has been unstoppable, seeing him become a two-sport World Champ in the organization. 

Meanwhile, Barboza has been quietly on the rise. The 24-year-old carved out a split-decision win over Aliff Sor Dechapan to earn this opportunity. So he certainly feels capable of troubling Prajanchai. 

Harrison also believes in his compatriot’s abilities. He’s seen the rise of “El Jefe” in ONE and beyond. He’s seen him knock out many opponents to reach the world’s largest martial arts organization.  

On the flip side, Harrison refuses to rule out the greatness of Prajanchai. So, he’s keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to an official prediction. 

“I think Ellis punches hard enough to cause Prajanchai some serious problems,” Harrison said.   

“But he’s got to be careful of elbows on his way in. I like both guys. May the best man win.” 

Ellis Badr Barboza looks to become second-ever ONE World Champion from UK

Of all the World Champions who have graced ONE, there has only been a single representative from the United Kingdom, and it’s not Liam Harrison. That man is Jonathan “The General” Haggerty.  

The Brit has led the way, having held gold in the flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai divisions. He also currently reigns over the bantamweight kickboxing realm. 

Nobody has been able to follow in Haggerty’s footsteps. But Ellis Badr Barboza is hoping he can be the man to do it.  

But rather fittingly, much like “The General,” he’ll have to waltz into Lumpinee Stadium and outstrike another Thai lord to become king.  

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Liam Harrison ONE Championship

Related

Diego Paez

Diego Paez ready for rematch at ONE Fight Night 28: "Feels like destiny" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025
Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

Setback to success: Sean Climaco promises “a different fight” at ONE Fight Night 28 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 4, 2025

American Muay Thai star Sean Climaco has produced a value-for-money fighting style when the bell rings. That, along with his terrifying punching style, earned him entry in ONE Championship. 

Ellis Badr Barboza
ONE Championship

Once-homeless Ellis Badr Barboza to challenge Thai legend with nearly 400 fights for World Title

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 4, 2025

This weekend, strawweight Muay Thai striker Ellis Badr Barboza has the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream at ONE Fight Night 28.  

Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

All-American Muay Thai affair added to ONE Fight Night 28

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 2, 2025

Another intriguing match up has been added to ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza that pits old foes Sean Climaco and Diego Paez against one another.  

Rodtang at ONE Fight Night 10
ONE Championship

What we know so far about wild “Japan against the world” ONE 172 card 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 31, 2025

As if the card for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang wasn’t big enough, ONE Championship has bolstered its return to Japan with even more striking superstars.  

Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Nabil Anane II added to ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 31, 2025
Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Kade Ruotolo to continue MMA conquest against dangerous finisher at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 30, 2025

ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo has enjoyed a smooth transition into the MMA world. But the road is about to get much rougher.  

Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang to rematch the last man who beat him at ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 30, 2025

Former two-weight ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang will be looking for some redemption at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Superbon
Superbon

Superbon reveals vital "mistake" that led to TKO loss at ONE 170  

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 30, 2025

At ONE 170 last week, reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon attempted greatness but came up short.   

Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia reflects on momentous return to action at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 30, 2025

After 14 years, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar Marcelo Garcia made a sensational return to grappling action at ONE 170 on January 24 in Bangkok, Thailand. 