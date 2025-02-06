Liam Harrison believes Barboza might cause Prajanchai “serious problems”

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison will be watching ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza closely this Friday, February 7.

“Hitman” is excited to see two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai defend his strawweight Muay Thai crown in the main event. The Thai star meets British striker Ellis Badr Barboza inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Prajanchai has been an unmistakable force in ONE Championship in recent times. The Thai king’s work rate has been unstoppable, seeing him become a two-sport World Champ in the organization.

Meanwhile, Barboza has been quietly on the rise. The 24-year-old carved out a split-decision win over Aliff Sor Dechapan to earn this opportunity. So he certainly feels capable of troubling Prajanchai.

Harrison also believes in his compatriot’s abilities. He’s seen the rise of “El Jefe” in ONE and beyond. He’s seen him knock out many opponents to reach the world’s largest martial arts organization.

On the flip side, Harrison refuses to rule out the greatness of Prajanchai. So, he’s keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to an official prediction.

“I think Ellis punches hard enough to cause Prajanchai some serious problems,” Harrison said.

“But he’s got to be careful of elbows on his way in. I like both guys. May the best man win.”