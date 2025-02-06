UFC 312 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2 title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2:

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Dricus will win a decision again. He mixes his striking and wrestling well and is too well-rounded for Strickland.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Dricus by decision again. The first fight was super close, I just think Du Plessis has the wrestling advantage and knows he can go five rounds which will help him here.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I’m going Strickland by decision. I thought he won the first fight and will get the win here.

Kody Steele, UFC lightweight: That one is going to be tough. But, I felt like every round was 50-50 in the first fight. I’ll go with Strickland this time.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Strickland. I thought he won the first one and I think he can keep it standing and land more shots to win a decision.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: The first fight was very close, but I think Dricus Du Plessis wins again. I think it will be close again, but I think DDP will keep the belt in another close fight.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Sean Strickland by decision. I thought he won the first fight.

Fighters picking Dricus Du Plessis: Modestas Bukauskas, Vince Morales, Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Fighters picking Sean Strickland: Steve Garcia, Kody Steele, Davey Grant, Terrance McKinney