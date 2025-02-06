UFC 312 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2 title fight
In the main event of UFC 312, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Dricus Du Plessis rematches Sean Strickland. Heading into the fight, Du Plessis is a -215 favorite while the challenger is a +164 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the middleweight fight. The pros expect it to be another close fight, but the slight majority believe it will be Strickland getting his hand raised at UFC 312 to become the new champ.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2:
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Dricus will win a decision again. He mixes his striking and wrestling well and is too well-rounded for Strickland.
Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Dricus by decision again. The first fight was super close, I just think Du Plessis has the wrestling advantage and knows he can go five rounds which will help him here.
Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I’m going Strickland by decision. I thought he won the first fight and will get the win here.
Kody Steele, UFC lightweight: That one is going to be tough. But, I felt like every round was 50-50 in the first fight. I’ll go with Strickland this time.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Strickland. I thought he won the first one and I think he can keep it standing and land more shots to win a decision.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: The first fight was very close, but I think Dricus Du Plessis wins again. I think it will be close again, but I think DDP will keep the belt in another close fight.
Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Sean Strickland by decision. I thought he won the first fight.
***
Fighters picking Dricus Du Plessis: Modestas Bukauskas, Vince Morales, Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Fighters picking Sean Strickland: Steve Garcia, Kody Steele, Davey Grant, Terrance McKinney
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC