Nassourdine Imavov wants UFC title fight after finishing Israel Adesanya, Dana White mulls over potential contender fight

Nassourdine Imavov Eyeing UFC Gold After Stopping Israel Adesanya

Nassourdine Imavov spoke to reporters following his massive UFC Saudi Arabia win. When asked what he wants to do next, Imavov made his answer quite clear.

“I cleaned the weight class in one year,” Imavov said. “Four fights, two wins against top ten competition, two finishes against top five competition. Next is the belt.”

UFC CEO Dana White was also asked about a potential number one contender fight between Imavov and Khamzat Chimaev. It sounds like the UFC boss isn’t opposed to that idea.

“I don’t know what we’re gonna do yet, but there’s lots of possibilities, and yes, that’s definitely one of them,” White said.

Chimaev dazzled MMA fans with his first-round submission finish over Robert Whittaker back in October. The moment Chimaev sunk in a face crank, Whittaker immediately tapped out. It was later revealed that the ex-UFC champion’s bottom teeth had been pushed in and the pain was too great.

Many had assumed that Chimaev would be a lock to challenge the winner of the UFC 312 main event between middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. With Imavov now emerging as a top contender, it could leave some room for a bout to determine who gets a crack at the winner of DDP vs. Strickland 2.

With the win over Adesanya, Imavov has improved his pro MMA record to 16-4, 1 NC. Going into Saturday’s Fight Night event, Imavov was the number five-ranked UFC middleweight, while Adesanya held the number two spot. That will obviously change once the official rankings are updated. The question is, will Imavov tie or surpass Chimaev once the update is made?

