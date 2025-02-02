Nassourdine Imavov wants UFC title fight after finishing Israel Adesanya, Dana White mulls over potential contender fight

By Fernando Quiles - February 2, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov believes it’s time for him to fight for UFC gold.

Nassourdine Imavov

Imavov entered the biggest fight of his pro MMA career when he shared the Octagon with former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The 185-pound clash headlined UFC Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. After a competitive opening round, it only took Imavov 30 seconds into the second stanza to stop “The Last Stylebender” via TKO.

It was a statement-making performance for “The Sniper,” who now pushes his winning streak to four.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER NASSOURDINE IMAVOV STOPS ISRAEL ADESANYA AT UFC SAUDI ARABIA

Nassourdine Imavov Eyeing UFC Gold After Stopping Israel Adesanya

Nassourdine Imavov spoke to reporters following his massive UFC Saudi Arabia win. When asked what he wants to do next, Imavov made his answer quite clear.

“I cleaned the weight class in one year,” Imavov said. “Four fights, two wins against top ten competition, two finishes against top five competition. Next is the belt.”

UFC CEO Dana White was also asked about a potential number one contender fight between Imavov and Khamzat Chimaev. It sounds like the UFC boss isn’t opposed to that idea.

“I don’t know what we’re gonna do yet, but there’s lots of possibilities, and yes, that’s definitely one of them,” White said.

Chimaev dazzled MMA fans with his first-round submission finish over Robert Whittaker back in October. The moment Chimaev sunk in a face crank, Whittaker immediately tapped out. It was later revealed that the ex-UFC champion’s bottom teeth had been pushed in and the pain was too great.

Many had assumed that Chimaev would be a lock to challenge the winner of the UFC 312 main event between middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. With Imavov now emerging as a top contender, it could leave some room for a bout to determine who gets a crack at the winner of DDP vs. Strickland 2.

With the win over Adesanya, Imavov has improved his pro MMA record to 16-4, 1 NC. Going into Saturday’s Fight Night event, Imavov was the number five-ranked UFC middleweight, while Adesanya held the number two spot. That will obviously change once the official rankings are updated. The question is, will Imavov tie or surpass Chimaev once the update is made?

