Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry is a ‘very real’ possibility, says former UFC star

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 28, 2025

Could Conor McGregor and Mike Perry finally be on a collision course?

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC

It’s no secret that McGregor has invested his time in promoting BKFC. The “Notorious” one has had his share of interactions with Perry, who had been thought of to be the face of the promotion at one point. Perry and BKFC ended up being at odds when McGregor claimed “Platinum” was ousted for starting his own organization.

Cooler heads have prevailed, and Perry is set to face Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82 on Oct. 4 in Newark. During an interview with Mike Heck of MMAFighting.com, Perry said that while he’s focused on “Lil Heathen,” he believes a showdown with McGregor is possible.

“I think we’re in for a good fight on Oct. 4. That’s what matters right now, and I’m going to keep building myself up, and if I make enough noise, and put on a great enough show and performance. I think the possibilities of Conor coming in and fighting could be very real, and we just take it a day at a time.”

While the gamesmanship between Perry and McGregor is ongoing, there remains mutual respect. “Platinum” also believes that McGregor still wants to compete.

“…to fight Conor would be incredible because I know that he does get the itch, and I know he’s very busy and he’s put himself in a great place in life where he doesn’t need to fight. But you can see the desire that he has.”

Despite McGregor publicly expressing interest in fighting again, he hasn’t competed since breaking his leg during a 2021 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. He was scheduled to face Michael Chandler in 2024, but the bout was pulled after McGregor suffered an injury.

Recently, McGregor threw his name in the hat for a bout on a UFC card at the White House.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

