Sean O’Malley pleased Conor McGregor squashed beef ahead of UFC 316: “I’ll forever be a huge Conor fan”

Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor appear to no longer have a beef with one another.

When O’Malley broke onto the scene in the UFC, McGregor was backing him, as many thought ‘Suga’ was similar to the Irishman. However, recently, the two stopped seeing eye-to-eye, and they even took shots at one another on social media and in interviews.

Yet, as Sean O’Malley is set to rematch Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 on Saturday, McGregor praised ‘Suga’ and says his training camp reminds him of his preparation when he rematched Nate Diaz.

Very reminiscent of my Diaz 2 prep. Intriguing! BIG FIGHT FEEL! @ufc https://t.co/fUi9bvbxrP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 3, 2025

“Very reminiscent of my Diaz 2 prep. Intriguing! BIG FIGHT FEEL!,” McGregor wrote on X.

After O’Malley was informed of McGregor’s tweet, he says he was pumped that the Irishman is back embracing him.

“Hell yeah, I’ll take it,” O’Malley said at UFC 316 media day about McGregor. “I’ll forever be a huge Conor fan. I feel grateful to be able to watch his come up in my generation, I watched it happen. I think we’ll look back, he had one of the craziest careers. It’s cool to be able to watch it happen while I was getting into the UFC and everything. I’m pumped the relationship is back to good.”

O’Malley says he has always been a McGregor fan and has studied his fights and career.

“I’ve always taken inspiration from Conor fights,” O’Malley said. “I’ve watched Conor fights more than probably any (fights), well, (I watch) my fights more, but I’ve watched a lot of Conor fights.”