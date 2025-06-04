Tristan Hamm fires back at Uly Diaz as talks for boxing match intensify: “He did not beat me up in sparring”
Tristan Hamm is looking to bring Uly Diaz into the influencer boxing scene.
Diaz recently spoke to BJPENN.com and called out Hamm for a boxing match in Misfits in Miami. They used to spar together, and Diaz wants to prove how much better he is than Hamm. However, the Canadian disagreed and fired back at what Diaz had to say.
“I thought it was very interesting that he said he beat me up in sparring. I promise you, he did not beat me up in sparring,” Hamm said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He was very shocked by my first time sparring. He was my very first sparring partner, believe it or not.”
If the fight does happen, it will likely happen in Miami, where Diaz is from. Hamm would have to go into enemy territory, which would present a challenge, but is something he’s interested in.
“It is enemy territory, especially with those bare-knuckle guys. It will be interesting for sure,” Hamm said. “I’ll definitely piss off a lot of people. But I’m not worried about it all, I don’t care if the crowd is against me or for me. In this type of environment, there will be people against me… It will be a respectful promotion, I think it will boil down to who is the better fighter at the end of the day, and if one of us gets knocked out, that will stand out.”
Tristan Hamm is confident he’d KO Uly Diaz
The hope for Tristan Hamm is that this fight against Uly Diaz happens sometime at the end of summer or fall.
Hamm knows his fight against Diaz would be well-talked about and would be a massive fight. However, he says several influencer boxers have contacted the Canadian to not allow Diaz to enter the influencer boxing scene.
“I think it depends on me. I have been offered the fight from a number of sources, not just Misfits,” Hamm said. “So, we are just working on numbers. If we can make the numbers make sense, then it will happen. It is a risk, he is a tough opponent. I have the option to take an easy fight or a hard fight, I get paid the same. It would be more interesting to fight Uly, it would be a tougher challenger.
“I’ve been contacted by multiple influencers, two champions, who have personally asked me not to take this fight because they are afraid Uly entering the space will stir up the pot and create serious challenges for them,” Hamm added. “I want to make the most interesting and entertaining fights, and I have a point to prove.”
Should Tristan Hamm accept the Uly Diaz fight, he is confident he won’t just win, but he will be able to KO him.
“I have a big chin, and Uly never buckled me in sparring. Uly’s defense is limited, but he backs that up with extreme power. You have to be careful,” Hamm concluded. “He’s explosive, but that can make him vulnerable. I’m the sharper fighter and the more powerful fighter. The risk is equal to who gets knocked out, but if I maintain my composure, I’ll be okay.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
