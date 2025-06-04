Tristan Hamm fires back at Uly Diaz as talks for boxing match intensify: “He did not beat me up in sparring”

Tristan Hamm is looking to bring Uly Diaz into the influencer boxing scene.

Diaz recently spoke to BJPENN.com and called out Hamm for a boxing match in Misfits in Miami. They used to spar together, and Diaz wants to prove how much better he is than Hamm. However, the Canadian disagreed and fired back at what Diaz had to say.

“I thought it was very interesting that he said he beat me up in sparring. I promise you, he did not beat me up in sparring,” Hamm said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He was very shocked by my first time sparring. He was my very first sparring partner, believe it or not.”

If the fight does happen, it will likely happen in Miami, where Diaz is from. Hamm would have to go into enemy territory, which would present a challenge, but is something he’s interested in.

“It is enemy territory, especially with those bare-knuckle guys. It will be interesting for sure,” Hamm said. “I’ll definitely piss off a lot of people. But I’m not worried about it all, I don’t care if the crowd is against me or for me. In this type of environment, there will be people against me… It will be a respectful promotion, I think it will boil down to who is the better fighter at the end of the day, and if one of us gets knocked out, that will stand out.”