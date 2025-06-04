UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2 title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2:

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: At the moment, Merab looks unbeatable. He looks so amazing. He has such a high pace that no one can handle, so I think he wins again.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Sean O’Malley gets in there and gets the finish this time around. He will KO Merab, which is the way to beat him.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I’ll go with Merab by decision.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I think Merab is too good and too well-rounded for O’Malley. I think he’s going to take O’Malley down and control him and get the win again.

Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: I’m going with Merab. I love his style, and he is so hard to beat as he puts in his wrestling and striking so nicely.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I do think Sean O’Malley will do better in this fight, but Merab is too hard to keep off you, and I think he wins a decision.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Merab Dvalishvili by decision. I just don’t think O’Malley can be able to defend the takedowns again.

***

Fighters picking Merab Dvalishvili: Jack Hermansson, Beneil Dariush, Dustin Jacoby, Gillian Robertson, John Castaneda, Julian Erosa

Fighters picking Sean O’Malley: Mario Bautista