UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2 title fight

By Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

In the main event of UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Merab Dvalishvili defends his belt against Sean O’Malley in a rematch of their fight last September. Heading into the fight, Dvalishvili is a -310 favorite while ‘Suga’ is a +230 underdog on FanDuel.

Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley

Ahead of the scrap at UFC 316, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the bantamweight title fight. The pros believe Dvalishvili will be too much for O’Malley again as he will be able to take ‘Suga’ down and get a decision win to defend his belt.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2:

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: At the moment, Merab looks unbeatable. He looks so amazing. He has such a high pace that no one can handle, so I think he wins again.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Sean O’Malley gets in there and gets the finish this time around. He will KO Merab, which is the way to beat him.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I’ll go with Merab by decision.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I think Merab is too good and too well-rounded for O’Malley. I think he’s going to take O’Malley down and control him and get the win again.

Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: I’m going with Merab. I love his style, and he is so hard to beat as he puts in his wrestling and striking so nicely.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I do think Sean O’Malley will do better in this fight, but Merab is too hard to keep off you, and I think he wins a decision.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Merab Dvalishvili by decision. I just don’t think O’Malley can be able to defend the takedowns again.

***

Fighters picking Merab Dvalishvili: Jack Hermansson, Beneil Dariush, Dustin Jacoby, Gillian Robertson, John Castaneda, Julian Erosa

Fighters picking Sean O’Malley: Mario Bautista

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Bryce Mitchell, UFC

Report: Controversial UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell set for bantamweight debut

BJ Penn Staff - June 4, 2025
Dana White, UFC, MMA
UFC

Health specialist gives UFC CEO Dana White 37 years to live

BJ Penn Staff - June 4, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White will see his eighties—and possibly even his nineties. That’s according to Gary Brecka, a self proclaimed “biohaker.”

Alex Pereira UFC introduction
UFC

Alex Pereira shuts down retirement talk, vows to return to UFC action soon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 4, 2025

Alex Pereira will not be retiring despite claims from his recent foe.

Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC legend isn't bothered by bantamweight G.O.A.T. talks for Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 4, 2025

One all-time bantamweight great isn’t upset about G.O.A.T. talks surrounding Merab Dvalishvili.

Ian Machado Garry press conference
Leon Edwards

Ian Machado Garry names former UFC champion who should retire

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 4, 2025

Ian Machado Garry thinks one former UFC titleholder should hang up his gloves.

Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber provides fresh update following recent health scare at UFC event

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2025
Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley names the hardest-hitting opponent he's faced in the UFC

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2025

Former UFC champion Sean O’Malley has named the hardest-hitting opponent he’s faced in the promotion.

Patricio Pitbull, UFC, MMA, UFC 314
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull reportedly booked for second UFC fight against fan favorite at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2025

Patricio Pitbull will reportedly square off against Dan Ige at UFC 318, which is set to go down on July 19 in New Orleans.

Mario Bautista, UFC 316, MMA, Patchy Mix
Mario Bautista

Mario Bautista is "excited" to welcome Patchy Mix to the UFC at UFC 316: "We all know how good Patchy is"

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2025

Mario Bautista is glad to be the one to welcome former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix to the UFC.

Paige VanZant
UFC

Paige VanZant announces she's out of Power Slap title fight due to injury: "It's a one-in-a-million, freak, crazy injury"

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2025

Paige VanZant will no longer be competing for the Power Slap title.