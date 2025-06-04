UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2 title fight
In the main event of UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Merab Dvalishvili defends his belt against Sean O’Malley in a rematch of their fight last September. Heading into the fight, Dvalishvili is a -310 favorite while ‘Suga’ is a +230 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap at UFC 316, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the bantamweight title fight. The pros believe Dvalishvili will be too much for O’Malley again as he will be able to take ‘Suga’ down and get a decision win to defend his belt.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2:
Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: At the moment, Merab looks unbeatable. He looks so amazing. He has such a high pace that no one can handle, so I think he wins again.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Sean O’Malley gets in there and gets the finish this time around. He will KO Merab, which is the way to beat him.
Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I’ll go with Merab by decision.
Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I think Merab is too good and too well-rounded for O’Malley. I think he’s going to take O’Malley down and control him and get the win again.
Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: I’m going with Merab. I love his style, and he is so hard to beat as he puts in his wrestling and striking so nicely.
John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I do think Sean O’Malley will do better in this fight, but Merab is too hard to keep off you, and I think he wins a decision.
Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Merab Dvalishvili by decision. I just don’t think O’Malley can be able to defend the takedowns again.
Fighters picking Merab Dvalishvili: Jack Hermansson, Beneil Dariush, Dustin Jacoby, Gillian Robertson, John Castaneda, Julian Erosa
Fighters picking Sean O’Malley: Mario Bautista
