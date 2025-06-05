Taiki Naito has “high expectations” for remapped striking style at ONE Fight Night 32

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025

Results haven’t recently favored Japanese striking standout Taiki Naito. So this year, “Silent Sniper” has been honing his craft in to reinvent himself.

Taiki Naito

Naito duels with #5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan at ONE Fight Night 32 this Friday, 6 June, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

It’s been almost a year since Naito last appeared ONE Championship. Last August, he lost to Elias Mahmoudi at ONE Fight Night 24. He suffered a third-round knockout in their flyweight kickboxing affair.

He played his part in the three-round firefight, causing a slugfest to ensue. But the inventive ways of Mahmoudi got the best of him once again as he fell to a spinning backfist that saw Naito embark on a two-fight skid.

In the time since, Naito has taken his talents back to the drawing board. His kicks have always been his strong suit, given his success as former Shoot Boxing Super Bantamweight Champion. But to sharpen things up, he’s been working with professional boxing coaches three times a week to make his style much more frightening.

“I’ve been training during this time, and I’ve incorporated some new elements since my last loss,” he said.

“I’m naturally more skilled with kicks. In my previous fights, I think I used significantly more kicks than punches, but now, I’ve become better at balancing kicks and punches together.

“As a fighter, I do feel that it’s been quite a long gap, but I believe this time away has actually helped me grow in certain ways, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Taiki Naito believes he has plenty more to give in return at ONE Fight Night 32

Despite being only 29 years old, Taiki Naito is considered a veteran of ONE Championship.

He holds 13 bouts to his name in the promotion, having competed across both Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions. Naito even took ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 the distance at ONE 157 in May 2022.

He also pushed future ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty to the brink at ONE: BIG BANG II in December 2020. However, he feels he has plenty more to offer to the flyweight division.

Coming up against a foe like Estupinan who’s unbeaten in 27 professional outings gives him the chance to show his new improvements. And given the body of work he’s put in over the last 12 months, he’s excited to see the fruits of his labor flourish.

“I’m in the latter part of my career now, and I can actually feel myself growing. But after 50 fights, incorporating new elements takes courage. I’ve been the type who didn’t want to disrupt certain aspects of my style, but by putting aside that kind of pride and embracing new elements, I feel like I’ve discovered a new version of myself,” he said.

“So this time, I want people to think I’m different from before, and I have high expectations for myself.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Taiki Naito

Related

John Lineker

John Lineker reveals why ONE Championship's multi-sport model "has benefited" the Brazilian legend

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025
Johan Estupinan
ONE Championship

Johan Estupinan confident he will finish Taiki Naito "in the first round" at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025

Fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Estupinan has had a whirlwind run through his division. He’s defeated promising prospects and rising stars. He’ll now face a grizzled veteran who he plans to make an example of.

Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam and Felipe Lobo look to punch their way to World Title shot at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025

Two of ONE Championship’s longest-tenured bantamweights in Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and #3-ranked contender Felipe Lobo will throw down at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Diego Paez
ONE Championship

Diego Paez eyes ONE Fight Night 32 as second chance to make a first impression

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 1, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai star Diego Paez is on a mission to show the world there’s more to him following an unfortunate debut earlier this year.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali wants to fight "golden boys" Freddie Haggerty and Estupinan brothers

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai standout Johan Ghazali isn’t overlooking his upcoming clash with Diego Paez. But he does have his eye on a number of top names in his division.

Dmitrii Kovtun

Dmitrii Kovtun reveals why he returned to Russia to "reset" before biggest bout of his life

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025
Jaosuayai
Nakrob

Jaosuayai aims to be the next big name on ONE Championship roster

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025

Since January 2023, ONE Championship’s Friday Fights series has produced a litany of stars. Many have gone to become top-ranked in their divisions. But recent graduate Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi plans to be the biggest name of them all.

Diego Paez
Johan Ghazali

Diego Paez refuses to play role as "stepping stone" for rising star Johan Ghazali

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai combatant Diego Paez will not be lured into any traps from Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unbothered by short-notice ONE World Title defense: "I'm always ready"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

When it comes to heart, you don’t have to look much further than ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza envisions "leg-breaking battle" with Superlek following debut win at ONE Friday Fights 109

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

Japanese kickboxing standout Yuki Yoza’s ONE Championship debut went off without a hitch. And he’s looking to get to grips with the biggest names in the world.