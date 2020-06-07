Pros react after Sean O’Malley KO’s Eddie Wineland at UFC 250

A highly anticipated bantamweight bout kicked off tonight’s UFC 250 pay-per-view as Sean O’Malley took on former WEC champion Eddie Wineland.

O’Malley (12-0 MMA) was most previously seen in action at March’s UFC 248 event where he needed just over two minutes to score a TKO win over opponent Jose Alberto Quinonez. The former Contender Series standout has quickly become a fan favorite and was favored to get his hand raised again his evening by oddsmakers.

Meanwhile, Eddie Wineland (24-14-1 MMA) was coming off a TKO victory over Grigory Popov in his most recent effort at UFC 238. The 35-year-old entered UFC 250 having gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances respectively.

Tonight’s Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland bout proved to be a quick affair. After Wineland seemed to have early momentum with some quick flurries, O’Malley crushed all hope of an upset by landing a devastating punch that put the former WEC champion out cold.

Official UFC 250 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Eddie Wineland via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to O’Malley defeating Wineland below:

Call me crazy but I'm going with @EddieWineland in this fight. #UFC250 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) June 7, 2020

That was a sick K.O — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) June 7, 2020

Wow!! What’s KO!I think Eddie was trying to hide a body shot before that landed. #UFC250 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 7, 2020

Jesus @SugaSeanMMA with that one punch — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) June 7, 2020

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next following his KO victory over Eddie Wineland this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 6, 2020