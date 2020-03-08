UFC 248 Results: Sean O’Malley TKO’s Jose Quinonez (Video)

Fan favorite Sean O’Malley returns to the Octagon this evening at UFC 248 for a bantamweight contest with Jose Quinonez.

The undefeated bantamweight prospect, O’Malley (10-0 MMA), has not competed since UFC 222 in March of 2018, where he scored a decision victory over Andre Soukhamthath.

‘Sugar’ had tested positive for ostarine before his slated bout at UFC 229 and has been trying to prove his innocence.

Meanwhile, Jose Quinonez (8-3 MMA) was last seen in the Octagon at September’s event in Mexico City, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Huachin.

Round one begins and Sean O’Malley lands a side kick. He follows that up with a front kick to the body and then a jab. Both men with low kicks. Quinonez fires off a right hand. O’Malley with another front kick. He lands a side kick to the thigh of Jose. Quinonez misses with a counter left. He throws a spinning back kick to the body that lands and then charges in with a combination. O’Malley retreats and circles out. He lands a low kick and then just misses with a right hand. ‘Sugar’ with a jab. He lands a right hand and then a kick. Quinonez is down. Ground and pound from Sean O’Malley. This one is all over! Wow!

Official UFC 248 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Jose Quinonez via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next following his TKO victory over Jose Quinonez this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post Penn Nation!

