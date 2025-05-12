Sean Brady explains why he believes Jack Della Maddalena will do better than people think against Islam Makhachev

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady believes Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev will be a closer fight than people think.

Della Maddalena became the UFC welterweight champion on Saturday with a decision win over Belal Muhammad. After the win, Makhachev called to get that fight to try and become a champ-champ. If that is indeed the next fight, it would be an intriguing matchup, and Brady believes it’s a closer fight than people think.

“I think JDM is gonna make it a lot more interesting than what people would think it would be. He fights as good as he does southpaw that he does orthodox. He’s hard to take down. He just has this ability to create these scrambles and get right back to his feet. I think Jack’s going to hang around for a little bit longer than people think,” Brady said to Ariel Helwani.

Sean Brady believes Jack Della Maddalena’s size and strength could pose some problems to Islam Makhachev. Brady also points to Della Maddalena’s takedown defense and the scrambling ability he showed off against Belal Muhammad as a reason why he will give Makhachev a tough fight.