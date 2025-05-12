WATCH | Jack Della Maddalena discusses next fight with Dana White after UFC 315
Just moments after winning the UFC welterweight title last weekend, Jack Della Maddalena was on the phone with the promotion’s CEO Dana White to discuss his next move.
Australia’s Della Maddalena won the title in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 315 card in Montreal, defeating Belal Muhammad by decision in a thrilling five-round scrap.
Moments after his title win, fans were discussing his next move.
He certainly has options.
There are several fighters in prime position for a fight with Della Maddalena, namely undefeated Kazakh contender Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Sean Brady, who recently became the division’s No. 1 contender with a win over Leon Edwards. However, the new champion could also be booked for a super fight with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
Makhachev is the UFC’s No.1 pound-for-pound fighter, and is free and clear to pursue a second title at welterweight after his friend Muhammad lost the belt.
During his call with White, which also included UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, Della Maddalena ask the pair he’ll be fighting Makhachev next.
“Makhachev next right, in Perth?” Della Maddalena asked the UFC boss. “In Perth, [Australia]?”
“We’ll get this figured out,” White responded.
“Let’s go,” Della Maddalena concluded. “Cheers Dana. Thanks Hunter. I’ll talk to you guys soon.”
You watch footage of their conversation above.
Prior to beating Muhammad to win the title, Della Maddalena scored a stoppage win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns. Other highlights of his resume include wins over Kevin Holland and Randy Brown.
Makhachev, meanwhile, is riding a win over Renato Moicano, who stepped in on short notice to replace the injured Arman Tsarukyan. That was his fourth title defense, after wins over Dustin Poirier, and Alexander Volkanovski (twice).
