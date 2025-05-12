WATCH | Jack Della Maddalena discusses next fight with Dana White after UFC 315

By BJ Penn Staff - May 12, 2025

Just moments after winning the UFC welterweight title last weekend, Jack Della Maddalena was on the phone with the promotion’s CEO Dana White to discuss his next move.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC 315, Islam Makhachev, Dana White

Australia’s Della Maddalena won the title in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 315 card in Montreal, defeating Belal Muhammad by decision in a thrilling five-round scrap.

Moments after his title win, fans were discussing his next move.

He certainly has options.

There are several fighters in prime position for a fight with Della Maddalena, namely undefeated Kazakh contender Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Sean Brady, who recently became the division’s No. 1 contender with a win over Leon Edwards. However, the new champion could also be booked for a super fight with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is the UFC’s No.1 pound-for-pound fighter, and is free and clear to pursue a second title at welterweight after his friend Muhammad lost the belt.

During his call with White, which also included UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, Della Maddalena ask the pair he’ll be fighting Makhachev next.

Jack Della Maddalena and Dana White talk Islam Makhachev fight after UFC 315

“Makhachev next right, in Perth?” Della Maddalena asked the UFC boss. “In Perth, [Australia]?”

“We’ll get this figured out,” White responded.

“Let’s go,” Della Maddalena concluded. “Cheers Dana. Thanks Hunter. I’ll talk to you guys soon.”

You watch footage of their conversation above.

Prior to beating Muhammad to win the title, Della Maddalena scored a stoppage win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns. Other highlights of his resume include wins over Kevin Holland and Randy Brown.

Makhachev, meanwhile, is riding a win over Renato Moicano, who stepped in on short notice to replace the injured Arman Tsarukyan. That was his fourth title defense, after wins over Dustin Poirier, and Alexander Volkanovski (twice).

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev Belal Muhammad

Khamzat Chimaev explains why he mocked Belal Muhammad following UFC 315 title loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 12, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett reacts to Islam Makhachev possibly fighting for UFC welterweight title

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 12, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has reacted to Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC welterweight title win over Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad
Robert Whittaker

Belal Muhammad made huge mistake at UFC 315, says former world champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 12, 2025

One former UFC champion is baffled by Belal Muhammad’s strategy in his UFC 315 loss to Jack Della Maddalena.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall provides fresh update on potential Jon Jones fight

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has provided an update on a potential fight against Jon Jones.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev makes claim regarding possible Alex Pereira rematch

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has provided an update on a potential rematch against Alex Pereira.

Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker provides update following second hand surgery

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025
Ian Machado Garry
Jack Della Maddalena

Ian Machado Garry backs himself in potential title fight against Jack Della Maddalena

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry backs his boxing in a potential title fight against Jack Della Maddalena.

Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo doesn't rule out another fight in emotional statement after UFC 315

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC legend Jose Aldo didn’t 100% rule out another fight in the Octagon, despite seemingly retiring at UFC 315 last weekend.

Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko called out by UFC 315 winner following successful title defense

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025

Valentina Shevchenko may have a new credible threat in the women’s flyweight division.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov put in 'annoying spot' following UFC 315, says Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena wouldn’t be surprised if Shavkat Rakhmonov is upset by the possibility of Islam Makhachev getting the next welterweight title fight.