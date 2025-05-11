UFC 315 Results: Jack Della Maddalena defeats Belal Muhammad (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Muhammad (24-3 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Remember the Name’ captured the promotion’s welterweight title this past July in Manchester, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Leon Edwards. The 36-year-old is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak, which includes victories over Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady and Stephen Thompson.

Meanwhile, Jack Della Maddalena (17-2 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting 17-fight winning streak, his most recent effort resulting in a third-round knockout victory over Gilbert Burns. Prior to that triumph, ‘JDM’ was coming off a decision win over Kevin Holland.

Round one of the UFC 315 main event begins and Jack Della Maddalena comes out quickly. Belal Muhammad with a body kick. ‘JDM’ with a nice jab. Belal with a counter right over the top. Another jab and then a low kick form the challenger. Muhammad with a jab in return. Two jabs to the body by the Aussie. He lands a low kick, but Belal counters with a jab. A nice 1-2 from the champ. He lands a sneaky left. Della Maddalena with a low kick. He goes upstairs with a high kick that partially connects. A good right and then a low kick by the challenger. Belal Muhammad comes forward with a 1-2, but Jack ducks and avoids. A nice jab from the challenger. He lands a solid low kick behind it. A huge left and then a low kick from the Aussie. He looks great early. Belal Muhammad shoots for a takedown. ‘JDM’ stuffs it. Belal lands a good right on the break. Under a minute remains in the opening round. A nice knee up the middle from Jack. The champ answers with a right hand. A good body kick from Belal, but Jack Della Maddalena counters with a nice strike of his own. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 315 main event begins and Belal Muhammad opens with a high kick which is blocked. A front kick and then a straight right from Jack Della Maddalena. ‘Remember the Name’ with a right hand. He lands a good jab and then partially connects with a high kick. ‘JDM’ with a nice right hand over the top. He leaps in with a left that misses. The Aussie with two teap kicks to the body. A big straight right now from the challenger. Belal Muhammad replies with a body kick. ‘JDM’ with a hook to the body. Both men connect with jabs. Belal with a right up the middle. Another low kick from the Aussie. He lands another. Muhammad answers with a body kick. He shoots in for a takedown. Jack defends but eats a couple of hard shots while getting back to range. Jack Della Maddalena with a left hook and then a low kick. He goes to the body with a jab. Bella Muhammad answers with a straight right. Another good left by the challenger. Muhammad is bleeding now. ‘JDM’ with a nifty high kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

10 MINUTES DOWN IN THIS TITLE FIGHT ⏳ [ #UFC315 ] pic.twitter.com/aqZoHDIHnt — UFC (@ufc) May 11, 2025

The third round of the UFC 315 headliner begins and Jack Della Maddalena lands a low kick. Belal looks to counter, but his right hand falls short. A beautiful combination from the champ. Body to the head. He lands a good left hook and then a body kick. A high kick just misses. Belal Muhammad looks like a deer in the headlights. ‘JDM’ with a pair of kicks and then a jab. Belal with a body kick. ‘Remember the Name’ with a jab. He lands a left hook behind it. Another crisp jab by Jack. Belal’s face is busted up. A low kick and then another from the Aussie. Both men land good right hands in the pocket. Another good right for the champ. Jack Della Maddalena with a body shot and then a clean right to the head. Belal looks to answer but his knee falls short. Another clean right from the challenger. He lands a left hook and then a front kick to the body. Belal looks to close the distance. He eats three hard lefts while attempting to come forward. Muhammad with a takedown attempt late. Jack defends and then rolls for a takedown of his own. The horn sounds to end round three.

The fourth round of the UFC 315 main event begins and both men land left hooks early. Belal Muhammad is looking to push the pace now. He lands a good right. Jack answers with a nice combination. A good exchange of jabs. Belal with a 1-2. ‘JDM’ with a jab and then a counter right. Muhammad looks to close the distance but eats some hard shots in the process. He pushes the Aussie against the cage and then leaps onto the challenger’s back. A nice knee to the body from Belal. ‘JDM’ shakes him off and reverses the position. What a performance so far from Jack Della Maddalena. A right hand from the champ. His face is busted up now. ‘JDM’ pushes the champ against the cage. Belal reverses the position and lands a knee. He looks for a takedown but can’t get it. The horn sounds to end round four.

THE KNEE EARNS A CUT IN THE FINAL ROUND 😮‍💨 [ #UFC315 | Jack Della Maddalena ] pic.twitter.com/senNkqEcMi — UFC (@ufc) May 11, 2025

The fifth and final round begins and Jack Della Maddalena lands a sneaky left hook to begin. A nice jab now from the challenger. Belal Muhammad with a jab and then lands a nice body kick. A good left from the champ. Jack with a low kick in return. He lands three terrific short punches. Belal cracks the challenger with a big right. Belal is bleeding badly now. He shoots in and score a big takedown. That is huge for him. He begins working from half guard. Some decent shots, but Jack Della Maddalena scrambles and is able to get back to his feet. Wow! Jack’s right eye is swollen. He rocks Belal with an elbow and then a right. A left hook and the champ is in trouble. Another left and Belal is a bloody mess. Good body shots from the challenger. Muhammad shoots in and lands a takedown with one minute to go. Jack gets back to his feet. He hammers the champ with a knee. He cracks him with a three-punch combination. Belal looks defeated! The horn sounds. What a fight!

Official UFC 315 Results: Jack Della Maddalena def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

