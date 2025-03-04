Leon Edwards says Sean Brady has a style he’s “comfortable fighting” at UFC London: “I’m looking forward to it”
Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is looking forward to fighting Sean Brady at UFC London.
Edwards was supposed to fight Jack Della Maddalena at UFC London on March 22, but he was pulled to face Belal Muhammad for the belt. Despite Brady coming in on short notice, Edwards is a slight -104 underdog while the American is a -122 favorite on FanDuel.
Although Leon Edwards is the underdog, he likes the style matchup against Sean Brady and is confident going into the fight.
“I heard about my replacement fight probably, like, a couple of weeks before. I’d been in talks with the UFC, I was trying to step in to fight Belal, but I know that they sold London around me, so it would be difficult to take me off the card and leave Jack on the card. It would be weird to let Jack headline London,” Edwards said on his YouTube channel. “So we got a new opponent, Sean Brady, it’s a style that I’m used to. It’s a style that I’m comfortable fighting. So I’m looking forward to it, should be good.”
Edwards is coming off a decision loss to Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title last July. Leon Edwards is hoping to get back into title contention with a win over Brady. But, he knows that is easier said than done.
Leon Edwards says Sean Brady fight is a No. 1 contender bout
Edwards defended his welterweight title once and was hoping to rematch Muhammad after his lackluster performance last year.
However, after the UFC made him vs Sean Brady, Edwards said the promotion confirmed this is a No. 1 contender fight with the winner getting a title shot.
“I spoke to the UFC. They told me that after this win, this is a No. 1 contender fight,” Edwards said. “Whoever wins this, fights for the title. Well, when I win this I fight for the title. That is my aim. My aim is to get back that two-time world championship. Everyone knew the result of the fight with me and Belal, everyone knew that wasn’t me. That was fighting at home, 5 a.m. in the morning. There’s a lot of things that went into it that played a part in the performance. So I can’t wait to get back in there and just set everything right and I think it all starts with Sean Brady.”
Edwards is 22-4 and one NC as a pro and coming off the loss to Muhammad.
