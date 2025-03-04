Leon Edwards says Sean Brady has a style he’s “comfortable fighting” at UFC London: “I’m looking forward to it”

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is looking forward to fighting Sean Brady at UFC London.

Edwards was supposed to fight Jack Della Maddalena at UFC London on March 22, but he was pulled to face Belal Muhammad for the belt. Despite Brady coming in on short notice, Edwards is a slight -104 underdog while the American is a -122 favorite on FanDuel.

Although Leon Edwards is the underdog, he likes the style matchup against Sean Brady and is confident going into the fight.

“I heard about my replacement fight probably, like, a couple of weeks before. I’d been in talks with the UFC, I was trying to step in to fight Belal, but I know that they sold London around me, so it would be difficult to take me off the card and leave Jack on the card. It would be weird to let Jack headline London,” Edwards said on his YouTube channel. “So we got a new opponent, Sean Brady, it’s a style that I’m used to. It’s a style that I’m comfortable fighting. So I’m looking forward to it, should be good.”

Edwards is coming off a decision loss to Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title last July. Leon Edwards is hoping to get back into title contention with a win over Brady. But, he knows that is easier said than done.