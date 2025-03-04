Leon Edwards says Sean Brady has a style he’s “comfortable fighting” at UFC London: “I’m looking forward to it”

By Cole Shelton - March 4, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is looking forward to fighting Sean Brady at UFC London.

Leon Edwards

Edwards was supposed to fight Jack Della Maddalena at UFC London on March 22, but he was pulled to face Belal Muhammad for the belt. Despite Brady coming in on short notice, Edwards is a slight -104 underdog while the American is a -122 favorite on FanDuel.

Although Leon Edwards is the underdog, he likes the style matchup against Sean Brady and is confident going into the fight.

“I heard about my replacement fight probably, like, a couple of weeks before. I’d been in talks with the UFC, I was trying to step in to fight Belal, but I know that they sold London around me, so it would be difficult to take me off the card and leave Jack on the card. It would be weird to let Jack headline London,” Edwards said on his YouTube channel. “So we got a new opponent, Sean Brady, it’s a style that I’m used to. It’s a style that I’m comfortable fighting. So I’m looking forward to it, should be good.”

Edwards is coming off a decision loss to Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title last July. Leon Edwards is hoping to get back into title contention with a win over Brady. But, he knows that is easier said than done.

Leon Edwards says Sean Brady fight is a No. 1 contender bout

Edwards defended his welterweight title once and was hoping to rematch Muhammad after his lackluster performance last year.

However, after the UFC made him vs Sean Brady, Edwards said the promotion confirmed this is a No. 1 contender fight with the winner getting a title shot.

“I spoke to the UFC. They told me that after this win, this is a No. 1 contender fight,” Edwards said. “Whoever wins this, fights for the title. Well, when I win this I fight for the title. That is my aim. My aim is to get back that two-time world championship. Everyone knew the result of the fight with me and Belal, everyone knew that wasn’t me. That was fighting at home, 5 a.m. in the morning. There’s a lot of things that went into it that played a part in the performance. So I can’t wait to get back in there and just set everything right and I think it all starts with Sean Brady.”

Edwards is 22-4 and one NC as a pro and coming off the loss to Muhammad.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Leon Edwards Sean Brady UFC

Related

Dominick Cruz, Urijah Faber

Dominick Cruz reacts to former UFC rival Urijah Faber coming out of retirement: "He must think he's ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025
Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards' talk of a trilogy after UFC London: "Nothing he can do to skip Shavkat"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has no interest in facing Leon Edwards again.

Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

UFC champion Julianna Pena lashes out at doubters ahead of Kayla Harrison fight: "I'm not going to stop"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena doesn’t care about the odds ahead of her fight against Kayla Harrison.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

PHOTO | Ronda Rousey fuels comeback rumors after returning to training

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

Some believe former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey could be making a comeback.

Magomed Ankalaev
Dominick Cruz

UFC commentator explains why he hopes Magomed Ankalaev doesn't strike with Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - March 4, 2025

One future UFC Hall of Famer doesn’t want to see Magomed Ankalaev strike with Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

UFC icon won't rule out Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira depending on UFC 313 outcome

Fernando Quiles - March 4, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev responds to Alex Pereira’s $200k wager on UFC 313 title fight

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has responded to Alex Pereira’s offer for a $200,000 wager on their title fight at UFC 313 this weekend.

Austen Lane
UFC

Former NFL player Austen Lane breaks silence following nasty KO loss at UFC Vegas 103

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

UFC fighter Austen Lane has broken his silence following his devastating knockout defeat that took place last weekend.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr booked to face UFC veteran at UFC Mexico City

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

UFC star Raul Rosas Jr has reportedly been booked to face a UFC veteran in his return to the Octagon at UFC Mexico City on March 29.

Buvaisar Saitiev
UFC

UFC fighters pay tribute after ‘best wrestler ever’ Buvaisar Saitiev passes away at age 49

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

UFC fighters have paid tribute to Buvaisar Saitiev, considered to be one of the best wrestlers of all time, following his death.