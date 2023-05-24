search

Robin Black responds to Dana White after being slammed by the UFC President

By Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023

Robin Black has issued a response to Dana White.

Robin Black, Dana White

At the post-fight press conference following UFC Vegas 73, White was asked about Francis Ngannou signing with the PFL when he took aim at Black who is an MMA analyst for TSN about his comments saying the UFC no longer has the best fighters in the world.

“I had to listen to this f*****g Robin Black, who looks like he came out of a f*****g 1997 f*****g timewarp, talking sh*t. If anybody needs a makeover, somebody please help that dude. What’s that show on TV? Major Makeover or whatever the f**k it is, somebody sign Robin Black up for that thing,” White said after UFC Vegas 73.

Now, after White’s comments, Black took to Twitter to share a video responding to the UFC boss and doubling down on his comments.

RELATED: Dana White reacts to Francis Ngannou signing with PFL: “It makes no sense to me”

“Dana White said I need a makeover and I look like I’m out of a 1997 time warp, incorrect. I know how I look, I’m an aging rocker doing his own thing. I look differently and I think differently,” Robin Black said in response to Dana White. “Years back I even noticed these negative opinions actually help me to grow engagement, they mobilize my passionate audience. And, my oddness is actually becoming a benefit, not a detriment. This is something very freeing. This is something I’d really like to teach my young daughter, that we should be ourselves and not let others try and steer us into their status quo. Especially when they’re doing it to distract us from things we do and say.

“Demetrous fights for ONE, Ngannou and Kayla fight for PFL, Amosov fights for Bellator. The UFC pays bad so over time the best fighters are getting redistributed. The UFC can spend the extra money on marketing to control the narrative. They’re great at it, don’t be mad at this, it’s good business and we are easily manipulated,” Black continued about his response to White. “My friends we got to think for ourselves, we got to be ourselves and not let others dominant our thoughts or how we express our individuality. Don’t let them force you into the middle of the pack. All the action is out here on the fringes. Thank you sincerely for the profile boost, Dana. You probably weren’t trying to help me but you really did and I’m truly grateful. Bink. Enjoy the hostiles my friends.”

Robin Black certainly took Dana White’s comments in stride and didn’t seem to let it impact him. He also doubled down on his comments about the UFC no longer having the best fighters and gave some examples. Whether or not White will respond to Black’s comments is uncertain.

What do you make of Robin Black’s response to Dana White?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Robin Black UFC

Related

Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis explains why he thinks Robert Whittaker is a "harder fight" than Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023
Johnny Walker, UFC 279, UFC
Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker still confused by Anthony Smith's mid-fight comments: "I haven't attacked anyone's family"

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2023

UFC light-heavyweight contender Johnny Walker is still confused by Anthony Smith’s mid-fight comments.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan reflects on legendary career of 'special guy' BJ Penn: "I put him against any 155 pounder that's ever lived"

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has paid respect to former champion BJ Penn.

Sean O'Malley, Ben Askren
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley's coach admits that the UFC "for sure" wants 'Sugar' to defeat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch feels the promotion wants him to be champion.

Aljamain Sterling
Dana White

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes aim at Dana White: "You made a fight, the night of the fight"

Lewis Simpson - May 24, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has taken aim at UFC President Dana White.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's manager says they got "very close" to re-signing with the UFC at certain points

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev Colby Covington
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev believes Colby Covington is receiving another title shot because he’s an American

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev has one theory on why the UFC is giving Colby Covington the next crack at welterweight gold.

Dana White, Brendan Schaub
Dana White

Brendan Schaub responds to Dana White’s criticism of Francis Ngannou’s new PFL deal: “Gimmicks? You own the slap fight league”

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2023

Brendan Schaub believes UFC President Dana White is being hypocritical when addressing Francis Ngannou’s PFL signing.

Israel Adesanya Alex Pereira
Alex Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski believes we will see a fifth fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira: “That would be pretty clever”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski believes that Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will compete against one another again in the future.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Michael Chandler

Urijah Faber explains why he’s leaning toward Conor McGregor defeating Michael Chandler: “Conor’s power is just too much and his precision’s too much”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2023

Urijah Faber believes Conor McGregor has enough in his locker to get the job done in his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler.