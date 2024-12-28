Kyoji Horiguchi intends to prove that he’s the best flyweight on the planet in RIZIN Decade return: “That’s my goal”

RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi wants to prove that he’s the best in the world.

‘The Typhoon’ hasn’t been seen in the ring since a bantamweight clash with Sergio Pettis in June. In a rematch of their Bellator 272 classic which saw ‘The Phenom’ score a knockout win, Kyoji Horiguchi dominated. After 15 minutes of action, he moved his unbeaten streak to five by unanimous decision.

Just six months after avenging his loss to Pettis, Kyoji Horiguchi is set to return to the RIZIN ring. At the company’s year-end show next week, the flyweight champion will meet Nkazimulo Zulu. ‘Zulu Boy’ enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, last scoring a first-round stoppage win over Jo Arai in September.

For Kyoji Horiguchi, the bout will be his first defense of his flyweight gold. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting through a translator, ‘The Typoon’ discussed his return to fighting. There, Horiguchi was asked about a possible move to 135 pounds. Having held bantamweight gold in RIZIN and Bellator, it’s a valid question.

RELATED: FORMER WWE STAR BOBBY LASHLEY REMAINS INTERESTED IN RETURN TO MMA: “I LOVE TO FIGHT”

Kyoji Horiguchi opens up on his RIZIN return against Nkazimulo Zulu

However, that’s not what the 34-year-old is focusing on right now. Heading into his RIZIN return, Kyoji Horiguchi just wants to prove that he’s the best 125-pound fighter on the planet. Having been undefeated at flyweight for nearly a decade, the Japanese star plans to add Zulu to his resume by any means necessary.

“I believe that flyweight is my weight class, and I want to focus on that.” Kyoji Horiguchi stated through a translator. “My goal is to become the best in the world at flyweight. I’ve kind of shifted towards flyweight and focusing on there instead of going back and forth between the two divisions. As for bantamweight, once I achieve my goal at flyweight, then I can probably think of moving up.”

He continued, “But right now, I’m just focused on becoming the best at flyweight… For me, as long as it’s under the flyweight division, I’m always ready to take on anybody. As far as my opponent himself, he’s very athletic, and he’s very explosive, and I think he’s a good fighter. My plan is to face him wherever the fight takes me, either on the striking or on the ground.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

What do you make of these comments from the RIZIN flyweight champion? Do you think Kyoji Horiguchi will beat Nkazimulo Zulu?