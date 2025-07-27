Reinier de Ridder reacts to split decision win over Robert Whittaker: “One judge scored it completely wrong”

By Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Reinier de Ridder was admittedly surprised that one judge got it “completely wrong” when scoring his fight with Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bonus, UFC

De Ridder (21-2 MMA) and Whittaker (26-9 MMA) squared off in a pivotal middleweight main event this afternoon at UFC on ABC 6.

The contest proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair, with both fighters finding immense success at different portions of the contest. ‘The Reaper’ nearly finished the fight in the third round after dropping De Ridder and unleashing some solid ground and pound. However, ‘RDR’ showcased his resilience and was able to battle back to earn a strong finish to that same round of action. After closely contested frames in rounds four and five, the bout went to the judges’ scorecards for a decision.

Two of the judges scored the contest in favor of Reinier de Ridder (48-47) while the other had Robert Whittaker winning by that same score of 48-47.

While some fans and fellow fighters thought the former UFC middleweight champion in Whittaker should have got the nod, ‘RDR’ was not sharing the same sentiment of the bout being a close one during his post-fight interview.

The former two-division ONE Champion had the following to say about the judges’ scorecards and the fight with Whittaker itself:

“I was surprised one judge scored it completely wrong. I thought I had three rounds, at least. But, it is what it is. I hoped to finish him, and I didn’t. You never know what the judges make of it, but I’ll make sure to finish the next guy.

Reinier de Ridder continued and weighed in the potential of earning a title shot next:

“Hopefully, we’ll see what happens. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the middleweight division coming up in the next few months. But yeah, I’m a top five fighter in the world and I want to prove that I’m the best. I want to get back in the gym and work on all the stuff that happened in this fight. But first, I need some relaxation for a couple of weeks, I think.”

Who would you like to see De Ridder fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Reinier de Ridder Robert Whittaker UFC UFC Abu Dhabi

Related

Dana White, Aaron Pico, UFC

Aaron Pico receives new opponent for UFC 319 co-main event slot

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025
Paulo Costa, Reinier de Ridder, UFC Abu Dhabi, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Paulo Costa takes aim at Reinier de Ridder following UFC Abu Dhabi: "With all due respect"

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Paulo Costa shared some choice words for fellow middleweight Reinier de Ridder following today’s UFC on ABC 9 event in Abu Dhabi.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC on ABC 9 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Robert Whittaker, Reinier de Ridder, UFC Abu Dhabi, Pros react, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Pros react after Reinier de Ridder defeats Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event was headlined by a key middleweight contest featuring Robert Whittaker taking on Reinier de Ridder.

Reinier de Ridder, Robert Whittaker, Results, UFC Abu Dhabi, UFC
Robert Whittaker

UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Reinier de Ridder defeats Robert Whittaker (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi’s results, including the main event between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder.

Dustin Poirier UFC press conference

'It was the right time' for Dustin Poirier to retire, says renowned UFC coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 25, 2025
Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-ins: Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder avoid drama

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 25, 2025

The UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-ins have concluded, and fans will be pleased to know that the main event remains intact.

Davey Grant
UFC

Davey Grant excited for 'great challenge' against Da'Mon Blackshear at UFC Abu Dhabi: 'It should be a fantastic fight'

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2025

Davey Grant knows he will have his hands full at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Petr Yan
UFC

Petr Yan open to having 'fire fight' with Marcus McGhee to earn next title shot: 'Cement my place'

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2025

Petr Yan is hoping to secure the next bantamweight title shot at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker claims Reinier de Ridder 'hasn't fought anyone like me' ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2025

Robert Whittaker believes Reinier de Ridder hasn’t fought anyone like him or with his skills.