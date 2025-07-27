Robert Whittaker speaks out following loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Abu Dhabi: “Pretty butt-hurt to be honest”

By Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Robert Whittaker has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time at middleweight, this after dropping a split decision to Reinier de Ridder.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker (26-9 MMA) and Reinier de Ridder (21-2 MMA) collided in the headliner of today’s UFC on ABC 9 event in Abu Dhabi.

Whittaker entered the contest with hopes of returning to the win column, this after suffering a submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev in his most previous effort this past October at UFC 308.

Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder came into UFC Abu Dhabi sporting a four-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming by way of TKO over highly touted prospect Bo Nickal.

Despite a strong opening round and then later dropping and nearly finishing Reinier de Ridder on the ground in round three, Robert Whittaker ultimately fell just short in his quest to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in his middleweight tenure. After twenty-five minutes of back-and-forth action, only one of the three judges had ‘The Reaper’ up on their respective scorecards, this resulting in a split decision win for ‘RDR’.

It was a tough pill to swallow for the former UFC middleweight champion in Robert Whittaker, as he seemed to be on the cusp of victory after earning that big knockdown in Round 3.

In the immediate aftermath of his defeat to De Ridder, Robert Whittaker took to the microphone and shared the following sentiments from inside the Octagon.

“Ahh, pretty butt-hurt to be honest. He did what he said he was going to do. I thought I had ticked all the boxes, but the pressure (he brought) was a lot. He has a lot of pressure and a lot of skill sets. I’ve mentioned it before; he’s got a particular way of fighting. I couldn’t really throw too many spanners in the works. He got it off more times than not and walked away a winner. Good on him.”

Today’s loss marks only the second time that Robert Whittaker has dropped back-to-back bouts during his UFC career. The first time came way back in 2014 when he was fighting at welterweight and dropped losses to Stephen Thompson and Court McGee respectively.

Who would you like to see Whittaker fight next?

Related

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones claims he buried him twice in the UFC: "There’s nothing we can do"

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025
Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bonus, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Reinier de Ridder reacts to split decision win over Robert Whittaker: "One judge scored it completely wrong"

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Reinier de Ridder was admittedly surprised that one judge got it “completely wrong” when scoring his fight with Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Dana White, Aaron Pico, UFC
Lerone Murphy

Aaron Pico receives new opponent for UFC 319 co-main event slot

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Aaron Pico will be competing in the co-headliner of next month’s UFC 319 pay-per-view event in Chicago, Illinois.

Paulo Costa, Reinier de Ridder, UFC Abu Dhabi, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Paulo Costa takes aim at Reinier de Ridder following UFC Abu Dhabi: "With all due respect"

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Paulo Costa shared some choice words for fellow middleweight Reinier de Ridder following today’s UFC on ABC 9 event in Abu Dhabi.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC on ABC 9 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Robert Whittaker, Reinier de Ridder, UFC Abu Dhabi, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Reinier de Ridder defeats Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025
Reinier de Ridder, Robert Whittaker, Results, UFC Abu Dhabi, UFC
Robert Whittaker

UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Reinier de Ridder defeats Robert Whittaker (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi’s results, including the main event between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder.

Dustin Poirier UFC press conference
UFC

'It was the right time' for Dustin Poirier to retire, says renowned UFC coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 25, 2025

One beloved MMA head coach believes Dustin Poirier hung up his gloves exactly when he should have.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-ins: Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder avoid drama

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 25, 2025

The UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-ins have concluded, and fans will be pleased to know that the main event remains intact.

Davey Grant
UFC

Davey Grant excited for 'great challenge' against Da'Mon Blackshear at UFC Abu Dhabi: 'It should be a fantastic fight'

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2025

Davey Grant knows he will have his hands full at UFC Abu Dhabi.