Pros react after Reinier de Ridder TKO’s Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines

Tonight’s UFC Des Moines fight card was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Reinier de Ridder.

Nickal (7-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since this past November at UFC 309, where he outpointed veteran Paul Craig on route to a unanimous decision victory. The 29-year-old had previously gone a perfect 4-0 inside of the Octagon, earning stoppage wins in three of those four contests.

Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder (20-2 MMA) had gone a perfect 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of last year, this while earning submission wins in both of those contests. The former two-division ONE FC champion began his UFC career by submitting Gerald Meerschaert and proceeded to do the same in his sophomore appearance when he squared off with Kevin Holland at UFC 311.

Tonight’s UFC Des Moines co-main proved to be a coming out party for ‘RDR’. The former two-division ONE FC champion showed no fear of getting in the clinch and grappling game with Bo Nickal and was able to get the better of the American on the ground in the opening round. Then, in round two, Reinier de Ridder decided to showcase his striking game and ended up putting Nickal down for good after landing a plethora of uppercuts followed by a knee to the liver.

Official UFC Des Moines Results: Reinier de Ridder def. Bo Nickal via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Nickal vs. De Ridder’ below:

This should be interesting 🤼 🥋 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 4, 2025

10-9 RDR after R1 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 4, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Reinier de Ridder defeating Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines:

Told yall he was silver back gorilla 🦍…. And let’s not forget Bo is a beast — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) May 4, 2025

Nickal sucks — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) May 4, 2025

Well Bo's comment about being the better striker didn't age too well…

BUT he stepped up and competed with a very experienced veteran. And RDR was fearless!!! And it paid off HUGE!#UFCDesMoines — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 4, 2025

The wrestling world has taken a hit today. Keep your head up @NoBickal this is not the end. I got finished by Demetrious Johnson with a similar body shot and I went on to avenge that loss and become champion. You are capable of doing the same. Get back on your horse brother… — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 4, 2025

Bo will be back he’s young same way Henry C came back from being finish — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 4, 2025

If one’s standup and grappling is superior, the wrestling pedigree merely allows their opponent to decide where they will lose. — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 4, 2025

Who would you like to see Reinier de Ridder fight next following his TKO victory over Bo Nickal this evening in Iowa?