UFC Des Moines Results: Reinier de Ridder stops Bo Nickal (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Des Moines results, including the middleweight co-main event between Reinier de Ridder and Bo Nickal.

Nickal (7-1 MMA) was last seen in action this past November at UFC 309, where he outpointed veteran Paul Craig on route to a unanimous decision victory. The 29-year-old has gone a perfect 4-0 thus far inside of the Octagon, earning stoppage wins in three of those four contests.

Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder (20-2 MMA) has gone a perfect 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of last year, earning submission wins in both of those contests. The former two-division ONE FC champion began his UFC career by submitting Gerald Meerschaert and proceeded to do the same in his sophomore appearance against Kevin Holland.

Round one of the UFC Des Moines co-main event begins and Reinier de Ridder comes forward quickly. Bo Nickal with a big overhand right that might have partially made contact. He presses forward and pushes ‘RDR’ against the cage. The former ONE champion breaks free and then looks to score a takedown. He doesn’t get it. Nickal switches the position and lands a knee to the body along the cage. Another reversal and then another in terms of positioning. Nickal with an uppercut. Reinier de Ridder replies with a knee to the body. He works some short punches and then reverses the position once again. Bo Nickal explodes and gets Reinier down to the canvas. He attempts to jump on a guillotine choke but that allows ‘RDR’ to take top position. He escapes the choke and is now working from side control. Bo Nickal gets back to half guard but he’s on the bottom against a BJJ standout. Reinier de Ridder moves to side control and then passes to north-south position. Nickal gives up his back. He manages to get to his feet and is now free from the clinch. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Des Moines co-main event begins and Reinier de Ridder comes forward aggressively with a nice combination. He forces the clinch and pushes Bo Nickal against the cage. The American switches the position and looks for a takedown. ‘RDR’ isn’t having it. He regains dominant position and lands a knee to the body. The fighters continue to grapple for a potential takedown. De Ridder with a nice knee to the chin. He pushes Bo against the cage. He lands a knee and then a flurry of uppercuts. A big knee to the body and Bo Nickal goes down. This one is all over. WOW!

UPSET DELIVERED IN IOWA 💥 Reinier de Ridder with a HUGE knockout in round 2! 👊 [ #UFCDesMoines LIVE NOW on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/aTh9lulep2 — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2025

Official UFC Des Moines Results: Reinier de Ridder def. Bo Nickal via TKO (knee to the body) in Round 2

