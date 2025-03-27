UFC star Paul Craig reveals ‘really bad eating disorder’ impacted middleweight performances

By BJ Penn Staff - March 27, 2025

Scottish UFC fighter Paul Craig has had some disappointing performances in the Octagon lately, but he claims that’s partly because of some health issues he’s been facing outside it.

Paul Craig, UFC

Craig started his UFC career as a light heavyweight. He had some decent wins in the division—notably defeating reigning champ Magomed Ankalaev and former champ Jamahal Hill before they got to the belt—but after some tough losses, he ultimately decided to move down to middleweight.

Craig’s middleweight debut went great, defeating Andre Muniz by TKO in round two. However, things got bad from there. First, he was submitted by Brendan Allen. Then, he suffered a brutal knockout at the hands of Caio Borralho. Most recently, he lost a decision in a slow fight with Bo Nickal.

Speaking to talkSPORT Breakfast, Craig revealed that his performances at middleweight were impacted by a serious eating disorder and other mental health issues. He also revealed that he plans to return to light heavyweight, where his UFC career started.

Paul Craig talks eating disorders in MMA

“I had a run at middleweight,” Craig said (h/t MMA Mania). “I originally started my career as a light heavyweight, had a very good career and decided; you know what, I could take advantage of being 6’4” and take it down a weight class. So I ended up cutting an extra 10kg of weight. It wasn’t as easy as I thought it was. I ended up having four fights at middleweight. I won one of them in London last time out. My other three fights I lost, but I was up against really good opponents. So I decided it was probably better that I move back up to light heavyweight.

“I had developed a really bad eating disorder, as well as moving down to middleweight,” Craig added. “It seems a much better fit for me at light heavyweight. I’m in a weight-based sport so I have to watch calorie consumption. I also have to go out and parade how I look, so you end up with not just having not only an eating disorder, but how you look. I want to look good, the last thing I want to do is look out of shape. All of these negative things play on you as a fighter, so what you need to do is [ask], what’s best for my mental health? Staying at middleweight definitely wasn’t best for my mental health.”

No word yet on who Craig will fight in his return to light heavyweight, but it certainly sounds like the right move for his health.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paul Craig UFC

Related

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC

Reinier De Ridder reveals surprising strategy for Bo Nickal fight at UFC Des Moines

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 27, 2025
UFC fighter gloves
UFC

Sister of beloved UFC champion announces retirement from MMA

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 27, 2025

Add another UFC fighter to the retirement list.

Jon Anik
UFC

UFC commentator Jon Anik names one fighter who is being overlooked ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 27, 2025

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik thinks one fighter has become the “forgotten man.”

Steve Erceg
UFC

Steve Erceg plans to prove he's not a "bum" against Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City: "We will be slinging leather"

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2025

Steve Erceg wants to prove the doubters wrong that he is a top-ranked flyweight at UFC Mexico City.

Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan
Jon Jones

Gordon Ryan reveals amusing Jon Jones story from UFC 309

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

Gordon Ryan has told a story about Jon Jones and his warm-up routine prior to his main event at UFC 309.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC

Alex Pereira hits out at Magomed Ankalaev’s coach over cheating accusations

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Kevin Holland

UFC fighter defends Jon Jones’ desire to have six months to prepare for Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has defended Jon Jones for reportedly wanting six months to prepare for a fight against Tom Aspinall.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno believes he can earn a title shot with a win at UFC Mexico City: "I move the needle more than the other guys"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2025

Brandon Moreno thinks he can earn a title shot with a win at UFC Mexico City.

Alex Pereira, Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Alex Pereira reveals plans to call for boxing match with Oleksandr Usyk if victorious at UFC 313: "I wanted to move up"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

If UFC light-heavyweight Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev earlier this month, he had some big plans.

Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen
Michael Chiesa

Colby Covington shoots down fight against 'irrelevant bum' Michael Chiesa for The Ultimate Fighter 33 finale: "He's a nobody!"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has no interest in facing Michael Chiesa.