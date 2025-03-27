UFC star Paul Craig reveals ‘really bad eating disorder’ impacted middleweight performances

Paul Craig talks eating disorders in MMA

“I had a run at middleweight,” Craig said (h/t MMA Mania). “I originally started my career as a light heavyweight, had a very good career and decided; you know what, I could take advantage of being 6’4” and take it down a weight class. So I ended up cutting an extra 10kg of weight. It wasn’t as easy as I thought it was. I ended up having four fights at middleweight. I won one of them in London last time out. My other three fights I lost, but I was up against really good opponents. So I decided it was probably better that I move back up to light heavyweight.

“I had developed a really bad eating disorder, as well as moving down to middleweight,” Craig added. “It seems a much better fit for me at light heavyweight. I’m in a weight-based sport so I have to watch calorie consumption. I also have to go out and parade how I look, so you end up with not just having not only an eating disorder, but how you look. I want to look good, the last thing I want to do is look out of shape. All of these negative things play on you as a fighter, so what you need to do is [ask], what’s best for my mental health? Staying at middleweight definitely wasn’t best for my mental health.”

No word yet on who Craig will fight in his return to light heavyweight, but it certainly sounds like the right move for his health.