UFC Des Moines Results: Cory Sandhagen stops Deiveson Figueiredo (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Des Moines results, including the bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen (17-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a decision loss at the hands of Umar Nurmagomedov last August in Abu Dhabi. Prior to that setback, ‘The Sandman’ had strung together a three-fight winning streak, which included a TKO victory over Song Yadong.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1 MMA) will also enter tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in his most recent Octagon appearance last November. Prior to that defeat, ‘Daico’ had posted three victories in a row, which included a submission win over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300.

Round one of the UFC Des Moines main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo lands a kick to the body as Cory Sandhagen looks to close the distance. ‘The Sandman’ forces the clinch and pushes the former featherweight champion against the cage. ‘Figgy’ with a nice uppercut that forces the break. Figueiredo with a nice 1-2. He jumps on the back of Sandhagen and looks to lock in a choke. Cory shakes him off and is able to take top position. ‘Figgy’ looks for a leg lock. Sandhagen escapes and begins unloading some big ground and pound. Punches and hammer fists from Cory. Deiveson Figueiredo goes for another leg lock. He has the limb secured but Cory is not in any danger yet. ‘The Sandman’ breaks free and lands some more good hammer fists. He switches to elbows after pinning one of the arms of ‘Figgy’. These are some hard shots. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Des Moines main event begins and Cory Sandhagen is right back to work. He lands a jab and then a pair of solid low kicks. Deiveson Figueiredo appears a little shell shocked here. He finally lands a nice counter right as ‘The Sandman’ attempts a low kick. ‘Figgy’ shoots in and score a takedown. Cory rolls for a leg lock and uses that threat to take top position. Figueiredo escapes and gets back to his feet. Cory Sandhagen shoots in again and is able to get ‘Figgy’ right back down to the floor. He moves to half guard and begins unloading ground and pound. The former flyweight champ rolls for a knee bar. He uses that to take top position. Now it is Sandhagen with the leg lock attempt. He gets back on top and finishes ‘Figgy’ from what appears to be a knee injury during the reversal.

Official UFC Des Moines Results: Cory Sandhagen def. Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO (injury) in Round 2

Who would you like to see Sandhagen fight next following his TKO victory over Figueiredo this evening in Iowa?

