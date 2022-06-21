Just Scrap Radio Ep. 83 with Jimmie Rivera, Chris Curtis, Danny Sabatello, Christos Giagos, Mario Bautista, and Vanessa Demopoulos

The 83rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 57, BKFC 26 and Bellator 282.

We’re first joined by former UFC bantamweight and current BKFC fighter Jimmie Rivera (3:07). Next, UFC middleweight Chris Curtis (37:27) stops by. Bellator bantamweight Danny Sabatello (52:12) comes on. UFC lightweight Christos Giagos (52:12) joins the show. UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista (1:05:30) then comes on. Closing out the program is UFC strawweight Vanessa Demopolous (1:14:29).

Jimmie Rivera opens up the show to preview his BKFC 26 fight against Howard Davis. Jimmie talks about the time off, why he signed with BKFC, and a potential bout against Chad Mendes. He then says he gets a title shot with a win, and discusses training for a BKFC fight. Rivera also talks about the UFC’s bantamweight division and whether or not he thought Aljamain Sterling or Petr Yan would become UFC champs after he fought them.

Chris Curtis then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 57 fight against Rodolfo Vieira. Chris discusses having to pull out of his last fight and whether or not he was surprised this was the matchup. ‘The Action Man’ also talks about his close friend and teammate Sean Strickland’s fight against Alex Pereira and why he thinks that fight is happening.

Danny Sabatello stops by again to preview his Bellator 282 fight against Leandro Higo in the Bellator bantamweight grand prix. Danny talks about why he dislikes Higo, and gives his thoughts on the grand prix and why he doesn’t think Raufeon Stots is very good.

Christos Giagos then joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 57 fight against Thiago Moises. Christos talks about training at Sanford, what he learned from his last fight against Arman Tsarukyan and what a win over Moises for him.

Mario Bautista comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 57 fight against Brian Kelleher. Mario talks about this being a short-notice fight, being in camp with Sean O’Malley and why he was asking for a fight around this date, and what a win over Kelleher does for him.

Vanessa Demopoulos closes out the program to preview her UFC Vegas 57 fight against Jinh Yu Frey. Vanessa talks about her fan support since her last fight, whether she wanted to return sooner, fighting at the Apex and what a win does for her.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

