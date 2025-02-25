Dan Hooker confirms he is out of UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

UFC star Dan Hooker has announced that he is out of his scheduled UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje.

As we know, Dan Hooker was set to return to the Octagon for an absolutely insane lightweight collision with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313. Unfortunately, that’ll no longer be happening. Following on from reports in the MMA media, the man himself posted a video that confirmed he will be out of action as a result of a hand injury.

It serves as quite the blow to a UFC 313 card that, while impressive, could’ve used this as a really enticing co-main event. The main event itself will see Alex Pereira defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Magomed Ankalaev, although hardcore MMA fans were certainly as excited – if not more – for the prospect of Hooker vs Gaethje.

At this point, there’s been no confirmation as to whether or not Gaethje will stay on the card, but there are definitely some interested parties.