What’s next for Nassourdine Imavov and Israel Adesanya after UFC Saudi Arabia?

The UFC was in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a solid UFC Saudi Arabia fight night card. In the main event, Israel Adesanya took on Nassourdine Imavov in a pivotal middleweight bout.

Adesanya entered the fight coming off a submission loss to Drcius Du Plessis for the middleweight title. Imavov, meanwhile, was coming off a decision win over Brendan Allen.

Ultimately, it was Imavov who scored a second-round knockout win over Adesanya. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for both men involved in the main event.